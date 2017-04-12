 Wednesday, April 12, 2017 83.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bledsoe County Businesswoman Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation that led to Sybil Marjean Stanley entering a “best interest plea” to tax evasion, a class E felony.

Judge Curtis Smith accepted Ms. Stanley’s “best interest plea” to one count of tax evasion on Wednesday. She was placed on one year of probation and granted judicial diversion. Ms. Stanley is the co-owner of Duke’s Country Store located in Pikeville. A Bledsoe County grand jury previously indicted her on multiple counts of tax evasion.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money collected from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This conviction highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor’s office.  Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).


April 12, 2017

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

April 12, 2017

Bledsoe County Businesswoman Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

April 12, 2017

Senator David Perdue Tours I-85 Bridge Repair In Atlanta


Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. ... (click for more)

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation that led to Sybil Marjean Stanley entering a “best interest plea” to tax evasion, a class ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue on Wednesday toured construction of the I-85 bridge repair. “I am grateful that no Georgians were injured during the I-85 bridge collapse,” said Senator Perdue. “A ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. The man then asked for his personal information. When the man refused the man cussed him out.  * * * Police were dispatched to Ruth Street on a stolen vehicle. The homeowner said ... (click for more)

Bledsoe County Businesswoman Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation that led to Sybil Marjean Stanley entering a “best interest plea” to tax evasion, a class E felony. Judge Curtis Smith  accepted Ms. Stanley’s “best interest plea” to one count of tax evasion  on Wednesday . She was placed on one year of probation and granted judicial ... (click for more)

Opinion

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore - And Response

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A State’s Steel Magnolia

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it 1,000 times. In times of crisis, keep your mouth shut. The Miranda is right – “anything you say can … and will … be used against you.” In the last week, as we have witnessed the predictable but still spectacular fall of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, the unlikely hero in the scornful ouster has been Heather Hannah, whose family has been friends ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors