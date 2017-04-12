Bledsoe County Businesswoman Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation that led to Sybil Marjean Stanley entering a “best interest plea” to tax evasion, a class E felony.

Judge Curtis Smith accepted Ms. Stanley’s “best interest plea” to one count of tax evasion on Wednesday. She was placed on one year of probation and granted judicial diversion. Ms. Stanley is the co-owner of Duke’s Country Store located in Pikeville. A Bledsoe County grand jury previously indicted her on multiple counts of tax evasion.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money collected from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This conviction highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).