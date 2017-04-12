 Wednesday, April 12, 2017 69.3°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


No Hearing Set Yet On Demolition Of CheeBurger Building

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

No court hearing has been set yet on the issue of the demolition of the partially collapsed Cheeburger Cheeburger building downtown, though the city attorney's office asked for "a quick hearing."

The city said it was seeking to have a demolition date declared by the court "so that all lanes of traffic may be reopened on Market Street." Also, the block beside the old flour mill building on Aquarium Way (2nd Street) is also closed and gated.

A fire marshal's report said the northern side of the building next to Buffalo Wild Wings "is leaning and unsafe."

It said that portion of the old building (1876) needs to come down, then it would be decided if further demolition is necessary.

Assistant City Attorney Phil Noblett said the city has an interest in the issue due to the fact that debris from the collapsed structure has gone onto the sidewalk on Market Street and vehicular traffic was being limited to one northbound lane on the "major thoroughfare."

The case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Marie Williams.

The city filed a motion to intervene in the case in which the building owner, George W. Walls Jr., sued the Cheeburger Cheeburger owner (tenant) Charles Eich.


April 12, 2017

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

April 12, 2017

County Applying For Grant For Student Mentors At Brown, Central, Tyner

April 12, 2017

Boyd Asks Commission Approve $50,000 For Restrooms At East Ridge Football Stadium


Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. ... (click for more)

The county is planning to apply for grants to expand the in-school mentoring program to address youth crime prevention. Lt. Shaun Shepherd, who oversees the sheriff's SRO program, said the ... (click for more)

County Commissioner Tim Boyd is asking that the commission approve $50,000 for restrooms at the new East Ridge High School stadium. He said the money would come from the commissioners' discretionary ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. The man then asked for his personal information. When the man refused the man cussed him out.  * * * Police were dispatched to Ruth Street on a stolen vehicle. The homeowner said ... (click for more)

County Applying For Grant For Student Mentors At Brown, Central, Tyner

The county is planning to apply for grants to expand the in-school mentoring program to address youth crime prevention. Lt. Shaun Shepherd, who oversees the sheriff's SRO program, said the grant could not be used in schools with serious gang problems and where crime suppression is necessary. He said Brown Middle, Central High, Tyner Middle and Tyner High were selected because ... (click for more)

Opinion

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore - And Response

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A State’s Steel Magnolia

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it 1,000 times. In times of crisis, keep your mouth shut. The Miranda is right – “anything you say can … and will … be used against you.” In the last week, as we have witnessed the predictable but still spectacular fall of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, the unlikely hero in the scornful ouster has been Heather Hannah, whose family has been friends ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors