No Hearing Set Yet On Demolition Of CheeBurger Building

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

No court hearing has been set yet on the issue of the demolition of the partially collapsed Cheeburger Cheeburger building downtown, though the city attorney's office asked for "a quick hearing."

The city said it was seeking to have a demolition date declared by the court "so that all lanes of traffic may be reopened on Market Street." Also, the block beside the old flour mill building on Aquarium Way (2nd Street) is also closed and gated.

A fire marshal's report said the northern side of the building next to Buffalo Wild Wings "is leaning and unsafe."

It said that portion of the old building (1876) needs to come down, then it would be decided if further demolition is necessary.

Assistant City Attorney Phil Noblett said the city has an interest in the issue due to the fact that debris from the collapsed structure has gone onto the sidewalk on Market Street and vehicular traffic was being limited to one northbound lane on the "major thoroughfare."

The case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Marie Williams.

The city filed a motion to intervene in the case in which the building owner, George W. Walls Jr., sued the Cheeburger Cheeburger owner (tenant) Charles Eich.