Boyd Asks Commission Approve $50,000 For Restrooms At East Ridge Football Stadium

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

County Commissioner Tim Boyd is asking that the commission approve $50,000 for restrooms at the new East Ridge High School stadium.

He said the money would come from the commissioners' discretionary bond fund that started out at $900,000.

Commissioner Greg Martin questioned why the money was needed since the city of East Ridge recently took over the East Ridge High athletic complex.

Commissioner Boyd said he earlier began working with the East Ridge High Alumni Association on coming up with $100,000 for the public restrooms. He said he pledged $50,000 from the discretionary bond fund if the alumni group could come up with the other $50,000.

He said, "The stadium is already up and we should not have to put up with porta potties next to it."