Boyd Asks Commission Approve $50,000 For Restrooms At East Ridge Football Stadium

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

County Commissioner Tim Boyd is asking that the commission approve $50,000 for restrooms at the new East Ridge High School stadium.

He said the money would come from the commissioners' discretionary bond fund that started out at $900,000.

Commissioner Greg Martin questioned why the money was needed since the city of East Ridge recently took over the East Ridge High athletic complex.

Commissioner Boyd said he earlier began working with the East Ridge High Alumni Association on coming up with $100,000 for the public restrooms. He said he pledged $50,000 from the discretionary bond fund if the alumni group could come up with the other $50,000.

He said, "The stadium is already up and we should not have to put up with porta potties next to it." 


April 12, 2017

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

April 12, 2017

County Applying For Grant For Student Mentors At Brown, Central, Tyner

April 12, 2017

Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. The man then asked for his personal information. When the man refused the man cussed him out.  * * * Police were dispatched to Ruth Street on a stolen vehicle. The homeowner said ... (click for more)

County Applying For Grant For Student Mentors At Brown, Central, Tyner

The county is planning to apply for grants to expand the in-school mentoring program to address youth crime prevention. Lt. Shaun Shepherd, who oversees the sheriff's SRO program, said the grant could not be used in schools with serious gang problems and where crime suppression is necessary. He said Brown Middle, Central High, Tyner Middle and Tyner High were selected because ... (click for more)

Opinion

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore - And Response

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A State’s Steel Magnolia

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it 1,000 times. In times of crisis, keep your mouth shut. The Miranda is right – “anything you say can … and will … be used against you.” In the last week, as we have witnessed the predictable but still spectacular fall of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, the unlikely hero in the scornful ouster has been Heather Hannah, whose family has been friends ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


