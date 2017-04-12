County Applying For Grant For Student Mentors At Brown, Central, Tyner

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

The county is planning to apply for grants to expand the in-school mentoring program to address youth crime prevention.

Lt. Shaun Shepherd, who oversees the sheriff's SRO program, said the grant could not be used in schools with serious gang problems and where crime suppression is necessary.

He said Brown Middle, Central High, Tyner Middle and Tyner High were selected because they have a diverse student population of inner city and rural students without a serious gang problem

The application is for the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant.

It would cover three years of the mentoring program.