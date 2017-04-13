 Thursday, April 13, 2017 86.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


TBI's ‘Crime In Tennessee 2016’ Report Reveals Slight Overall Increase In Reported Crime Statewide

Thursday, April 13, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2016 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report on Thursday, revealing a slight overall increase in reported instances of crime in the most recent reporting year.

The annual study compiles data reported from each law enforcement agency in the state through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS). The TBI’s sophisticated crime reporting system, in place for more than 15 years, provides an updated and comprehensive picture of the successes and challenges facing communities across Tennessee.

Among the findings in the 2016 report:

· Reported instances of Murder increased 11.6% from 2015 to 2016.

· Forcible Rape offenses decreased 2.8% in the same time period.

· The number of individuals arrested in connection to reported crimes decreased by 1.9% from 2015 to 2016.

· Juveniles accounted for 6.6% of all arrests, down from 7.0% in the previous year.

· More than half - 51.3% - of all reported offenses in the category of ‘Crimes Against Persons’ were domestic violence-related.

· Drug/Narcotic Violations increased 9.5% in the previous year.

· The number of DUI arrests continued to trend downward in the past year.

“We’re extremely thankful for our dedicated law enforcement partners,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn. “Together, they helped us compile a thorough snapshot of crime in Tennessee. We now hope every department takes this information and works to further address the key crime issues facing their communities and our state.”

DISCLAIMER: The TBI strongly discourages the ranking and comparison of jurisdictions and their crime rates by the data in the 2016 report. Demographic, socio-economic, and other factors out of the control of law enforcement contribute to the nature of the crimes committed. Crime varies from place to place and ranking the agencies solely on numbers would neither be fair to the agencies nor their communities.

There are 532 reporting agencies in the state of Tennessee. And, for the first timein four years, all agencies in Tennessee are compliant with TIBRS reporting. Tennessee is one of 16 states reporting 100% compliance. Nationally, 34 states are currently NIBRS-certified. To coincide with the release of this report, 2016’s public data is now available for review at TNCrimeOnline.com. The full ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report is available for review on the TBI’s website: tn.gov/tbi. 


April 13, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 7-13

April 13, 2017

TBI's ‘Crime In Tennessee 2016’ Report Reveals Slight Overall Increase In Reported Crime Statewide

April 13, 2017

Vehicle Lands On Its Side After Wreck In North Chattanooga On Wednesday Night


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 7-13: 04-07-17 Breanna Shay Sample, 35, of 730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2016 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report on Thursday, revealing a slight overall increase in reported instances of crime in the most recent reporting ... (click for more)

A vehicle wound up on its side after an accident in North Chattanooga on Wednesday night. It happened at approximately  10 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Avenue and Cherokee Boulevard. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 7-13

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 7-13: 04-07-17 Breanna Shay Sample, 35, of 730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the life of a child while driving under the influence of drugs. 04-08-17 Derek Nathaniel Reed, 28, of 292 Everglades Boulevard, Rossville arrested on charges of outstanding ... (click for more)

TBI's ‘Crime In Tennessee 2016’ Report Reveals Slight Overall Increase In Reported Crime Statewide

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2016 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report on Thursday, revealing a slight overall increase in reported instances of crime in the most recent reporting year. The annual study compiles data reported from each law enforcement agency in the state through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS). The TBI’s sophisticated crime ... (click for more)

Opinion

Coonrod Should Be Evaluated On What She Does In The Future - And Response (7)

One of the things that makes America great is that fact we are a nation that believes in second chances. Consequently, there are countless individuals who have made mistakes, payed the price for those choices, and have moved on take make meaningful contributions within society.   Demetrus Coonrod was duly elected to the City Council. During her campaign she was forthright ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Prison ‘Disturbance’

The Turney Center Industrial Complex, which is the politically-correct name for a medium-security state prison about an hour’s drive west of Nashville, is a very bad place to call home. There are more than 1,500 inmates in the lock-up and the prisoner-to-guard ratio is allegedly 128-to-1. To no one’s surprise, about 16 inmates jumped three guards there late Sunday afternoon and ... (click for more)

Sports

Grace's Alexandra Smith Signs Volleyball Papers With Samford

Wednesday, April 12 will go down as a Red letter day at Grace Baptist Academy for a number of reasons. Alexandra Smith, a Lady Golden Eagle senior who will graduate in a few short weeks, signed her letter of intent to attend Samford University in the fall where she will continue an already outstanding volleyball career. Smith had originally committed to Middle Tennessee State ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors