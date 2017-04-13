Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 7-13:
04-07-17
Breanna Shay Sample, 35, of 730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the life of a child while driving under the influence of drugs.
04-08-17
Derek Nathaniel Reed, 28, of 292 Everglades Boulevard, Rossville arrested on charges of outstanding warrant and windshield required.
Amanda Maria Rodriguez, 23, of 146 Sherry Court, Chickamauga arrested for criminal trespass.
Lindy Cara Artman, 32, of 115 Avis Drive, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and driving on wrong side of roadway.
04-09-17
Randy Allen Fisher, 51, of 3128 Hamill Road, Hixson arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
Roger Eugene Foutz, 46, of 708 Park Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of giving false name/information to police.
Olajwuon Sherriff Blair, 24, of 2527 Lick Skillet Road, Summerville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana and excess volume from car radio.
Mary Elizabeth Akins, 32, of 1021 Williams Avenue, Ft Payne, AL arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, failure to yield and outstanding warrant.
Latoya Michelle Mathis, 37, of 3711 Hoyt Street, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Mark Lewis Rediker, 35, of 4411 NE 167th Place, Citra, Florida arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to obey traffic control device.
Casey Mitchell Faulstick, 21, of 12935 SE 117th Ct, Ocklawaha, FL arrested on an outstanding warrant.
04-10-17
Joshua Shane Humphrey, 27, of 230 Old Osborne Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of disregard for traffic control device and an outstanding warrant.
Erica Faith Buckner, 27, of 917 Hulana Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Donte Emil McKenzie, 23, of 2413 Northbriar Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended/revoked, excessive volume from vehicle radio and operation of an unsafe vehicle.
04-11-17
Sarah Katherine Rose, 32, of 7049 Highway 95, Lafayette arrested for loitering and prowling.
Kevin James Leavitt, 24, of 7114 Tanager Court, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
04-12-17
James Patrick Stevens, 21, of 134 Highland Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling.
Michael Christopher Nunley, 46, of 511 Thomas Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule IV.
Brittany Taylor Hess, 24, of 158 Ferndale Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of schedule IV, affixing to misrepresent and loitering and prowling.
Henry Scott Henderson, 46, of 613 Tremont Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper U-turn.
John David Burris, 38, of 254 Westside Drive, Rossville arrested on charge of driving while license revoked.
Citation Statistics:
Speeding……….5
Entering or crossing roadway…………1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………3
Window tint violation…………1
Required position & methods of turning at intersections…………1
Excessive volume from vehicle………..2
Failure to signal turn or lane change………..1
Possession of marijuana……….1
Possession of controlled substances……….1
Following too closely……….3
License required……….2
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway…………..1
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….5
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….4
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle……….1
Suspended registration……….1
Seat belt violations………..2
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….3
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…..1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..1
Proof of insurance required……….2
Vehicle turning left………..1