Thursday, April 13, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 7-13:

04-07-17

Breanna Shay Sample, 35, of 730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the life of a child while driving under the influence of drugs.



04-08-17

Derek Nathaniel Reed, 28, of 292 Everglades Boulevard, Rossville arrested on charges of outstanding warrant and windshield required.



Amanda Maria Rodriguez, 23, of 146 Sherry Court, Chickamauga arrested for criminal trespass.





Lindy Cara Artman, 32, of 115 Avis Drive, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and driving on wrong side of roadway.04-09-17Randy Allen Fisher, 51, of 3128 Hamill Road, Hixson arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.Roger Eugene Foutz, 46, of 708 Park Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of giving false name/information to police.Olajwuon Sherriff Blair, 24, of 2527 Lick Skillet Road, Summerville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana and excess volume from car radio.Mary Elizabeth Akins, 32, of 1021 Williams Avenue, Ft Payne, AL arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, failure to yield and outstanding warrant.Latoya Michelle Mathis, 37, of 3711 Hoyt Street, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.Mark Lewis Rediker, 35, of 4411 NE 167th Place, Citra, Florida arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to obey traffic control device.Casey Mitchell Faulstick, 21, of 12935 SE 117th Ct, Ocklawaha, FL arrested on an outstanding warrant.04-10-17Joshua Shane Humphrey, 27, of 230 Old Osborne Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of disregard for traffic control device and an outstanding warrant.Erica Faith Buckner, 27, of 917 Hulana Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.Donte Emil McKenzie, 23, of 2413 Northbriar Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended/revoked, excessive volume from vehicle radio and operation of an unsafe vehicle.04-11-17Sarah Katherine Rose, 32, of 7049 Highway 95, Lafayette arrested for loitering and prowling.Kevin James Leavitt, 24, of 7114 Tanager Court, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.04-12-17James Patrick Stevens, 21, of 134 Highland Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling.Michael Christopher Nunley, 46, of 511 Thomas Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule IV.Brittany Taylor Hess, 24, of 158 Ferndale Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of schedule IV, affixing to misrepresent and loitering and prowling.Henry Scott Henderson, 46, of 613 Tremont Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper U-turn.John David Burris, 38, of 254 Westside Drive, Rossville arrested on charge of driving while license revoked.Speeding……….5Entering or crossing roadway…………1Driving while license suspended or revoked………3Window tint violation…………1Required position & methods of turning at intersections…………1Excessive volume from vehicle………..2Failure to signal turn or lane change………..1Possession of marijuana……….1Possession of controlled substances……….1Following too closely……….3License required……….2Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway…………..1Failure to obey traffic control devices……….5Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….4Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle……….1Suspended registration……….1Seat belt violations………..2Operation of vehicle without current plate……….3Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…..1Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..1Proof of insurance required……….2Vehicle turning left………..1