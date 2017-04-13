 Thursday, April 13, 2017 72.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

County Schools Seeking $24.5 Million In Additional Revenue; Includes 5% Raise For Teachers, New Tech School At Chattanooga State

Thursday, April 13, 2017

The County Schools are seeking $24.5 million in additional revenue, including over $11 million for a five percent teacher raise.

The new money would also include funding for new vocational offerings on the Chattanooga State campus. There would be 100 students included the first year, 200 the second and 300 the third at the Chattanooga Polytechnic Academy. Focuses will be advanced manufacturing, construction trades, IT and chemical engineering. Funding will provide for five educators and tuition support. Students would continue to have a home high school. The initial budget is $586,000.

The schools are projecting $372.2 million in revenue and are seeking $396.7 million.

Board members said they fully back the request, but said there is no indication that members of the County Commission plan to raise taxes.

Board member David Testerman said, "All of this is great, but we may be spinning our wheels. We can play like there's a Santa Claus. Ho Ho Ho. But it ain't going to happen."

Joe Smith, another board member, said, "We've got to have some more revenue. The commissioners need to grow some kahunas or we're going to continue to stay where we are."

He recommended that the schools go to the commission with a balanced budget, "but also tell them what we need."

Interim Supt. Kirk Kelly said, if the commission says no to a tax increase, there would still be time to drop down to a balanced budget. 

Board member Joe Galloway said, "We need this money desperately. We could make strides if we had the money."

Christie Jordan said the schools gained $1.76 million in savings, mainly from more teachers opting to retire. Other savings come from stormwater initiatives and the phasing out of the Career Ladder program.

She said it appears the sales tax revenue will be $1.5 million more than projected earlier. She said the property tax revenue should be up $1.9 million.

Dr. Kelly said the teacher pay hike is needed to help catch the county schools up with nearby counties who compete for teachers. He said the starting pay is at $37,501 and county salaries are 35th in the state.

Other increases are to prepare for online testing, technology, professional development and a tele-medicine program being tried in several schools in conjunction with Erlanger physicians.

The board will vote next week on how to proceed with the budget.

Click here to see the proposal.

 

 

