Mayor Berke And Chattanooga City Council Will Be Sworn In Monday

Thursday, April 13, 2017

The Tivoli Theatre will open its doors to hundreds of Chattanoogans for the inauguration of Mayor Andy Berke and Chattanooga City Council members on Monday. Mayor Berke will be sworn in to begin his second term, while four new councilpersons will take the oath of office along with the five members who were re-elected. 

"This council is such a talented, thoughtful group of engaged community leaders, and the energy they bring to their work will ensure their success,” said Mayor Berke. “As we enter this term, I’m looking forward to working with all the members of the City Council and our community to build Chattanooga together.” 

Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to attend the inauguration on Monday to get to know Chattanooga’s elected officials and take part in the occasion. The city of Chattanooga will welcome the Chattanooga Boys Choir for the inauguration, who will sing immediately following the invocation, presentation of colors, national anthem, and pledge of allegiance. 

After the administration of the oaths of office, Mayor Berke will give inaugural remarks centered on building Chattanooga together. 

The nine members of the City Council to be sworn in Monday include:
Chip Henderson - District 1
Jerry Mitchell - District 2
Ken Smith - District 3
Darrin Ledford - District 4
Russell Gilbert, Sr. - District 5
Dr. Carol Berz - District 6
Erskine Oglesby, Jr. - District 7
Anthony Byrd - District 8
Demetrus Coonrod - District 9 

The city of Chattanooga Inauguration is free and open to everyone. Doors open to the public at 2:30 p.m., and the ceremony starts at 3 p.m. To learn more visit bit.ly/CHAInauguration2017. For anyone who cannot make it to the Tivoli, the inauguration will also be available via livestream at www.chattanooga.gov. Join the discussion on social media using #CHAInauguration17.


Coonrod Should Be Evaluated On What She Does In The Future - And Response (8)

One of the things that makes America great is that fact we are a nation that believes in second chances. Consequently, there are countless individuals who have made mistakes, payed the price for those choices, and have moved on take make meaningful contributions within society.   Demetrus Coonrod was duly elected to the City Council. During her campaign she was forthright ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Prison ‘Disturbance’

The Turney Center Industrial Complex, which is the politically-correct name for a medium-security state prison about an hour’s drive west of Nashville, is a very bad place to call home. There are more than 1,500 inmates in the lock-up and the prisoner-to-guard ratio is allegedly 128-to-1. To no one’s surprise, about 16 inmates jumped three guards there late Sunday afternoon and ... (click for more)

Ooltewah's Boseman Fires No-Hitter, Belts Two-Run Homer In 11-0 Win

(Story will be updated) Kayla Boseman and the Ooltewah softball team are back to their old selves. Boseman threw a six-inning no-hitter and went 4-for-4 with a home run and powered the Lady Owls to an 11-0 rout of Soddy-Daisy on Thursday at Clifford Kirk Stadium. Ooltewah shortstop Tiera Lemon added a two-run triple in the third, her second hit of the District 5-3A ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


