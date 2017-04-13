Mayor Berke And Chattanooga City Council Will Be Sworn In Monday

Thursday, April 13, 2017

The Tivoli Theatre will open its doors to hundreds of Chattanoogans for the inauguration of Mayor Andy Berke and Chattanooga City Council members on Monday. Mayor Berke will be sworn in to begin his second term, while four new councilpersons will take the oath of office along with the five members who were re-elected.

"This council is such a talented, thoughtful group of engaged community leaders, and the energy they bring to their work will ensure their success,” said Mayor Berke. “As we enter this term, I’m looking forward to working with all the members of the City Council and our community to build Chattanooga together.”

Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to attend the inauguration on Monday to get to know Chattanooga’s elected officials and take part in the occasion. The city of Chattanooga will welcome the Chattanooga Boys Choir for the inauguration, who will sing immediately following the invocation, presentation of colors, national anthem, and pledge of allegiance.

After the administration of the oaths of office, Mayor Berke will give inaugural remarks centered on building Chattanooga together.

The nine members of the City Council to be sworn in Monday include:

Chip Henderson - District 1

Jerry Mitchell - District 2

Ken Smith - District 3

Darrin Ledford - District 4

Russell Gilbert, Sr. - District 5

Dr. Carol Berz - District 6

Erskine Oglesby, Jr. - District 7

Anthony Byrd - District 8

Demetrus Coonrod - District 9

The city of Chattanooga Inauguration is free and open to everyone. Doors open to the public at 2:30 p.m., and the ceremony starts at 3 p.m. To learn more visit bit.ly/CHAInauguration2017. For anyone who cannot make it to the Tivoli, the inauguration will also be available via livestream at www.chattanooga.gov. Join the discussion on social media using #CHAInauguration17.