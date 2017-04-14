Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, April 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, JAIMEE N

209 CROLL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL

2311 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

717 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRADLEY, DARYL WAYNE

3301 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BURKHART, ROBERT FRANKLIN

1334 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA

---

CARRINGER, SCOTT LEE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

---

CAWOOD, ALEXANDER AVERY

18285 ALBAMARLE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500

---

CHAPMAN, STEPHANIE

409 S CORTEZ STREET NEW ORLEANS, 70119

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

119 TIMBLE CIRCLE APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL)

---

DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE

352 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

DAVIS, ADAM KEAN

4074 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATT, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)

---

DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON

1511 Eucalyptus Dr Chattanooga, 37411-123

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EAKER, JOHN EVERETT

5901 ST.

