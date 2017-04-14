Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, JAIMEE N
209 CROLL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL
2311 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE
717 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRADLEY, DARYL WAYNE
3301 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BURKHART, ROBERT FRANKLIN
1334 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA
---
CARRINGER, SCOTT LEE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
CAWOOD, ALEXANDER AVERY
18285 ALBAMARLE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
CHAPMAN, STEPHANIE
409 S CORTEZ STREET NEW ORLEANS, 70119
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
119 TIMBLE CIRCLE APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL)
---
DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE
352 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, ADAM KEAN
4074 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATT, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
1511 Eucalyptus Dr Chattanooga, 37411-123
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EAKER, JOHN EVERETT
5901 ST.
JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA
3818 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
FLORES, MORIAH JOY
9234 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GOFF, DARRELL WAYNE
1927 WILKES SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HENDERSON, GREGORY SCOTT
6118 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
264 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HISSA, CAYLEE NICOLE
1115 THOMAS DRIVE APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HOPSON, MYILAH
3767 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
HOUSLEY, ELIZABETH GAIL
711 OLD HIGHWAY 70 LENOR, 37772
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
---
HURT, ROBERT CLARENCE
2709 CITICO AVE APT L 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACINTO, JASMIN GABRIELLA
5057 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
4121 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
KENDRICKS, GREGORY OMAR
369 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LAYNE, CANDICE
4203 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
LEE, BROOKE ROSALIND
5321 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN
3811 JUANDALE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LONG, LINSEY ALEXANDRA
1200 DOUG DALE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO
1813 S WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MANDELLA, JESSICA MARIE
207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MASSINGILE, ANTONIO MAURICE
1108 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDONALD, TERRY
3513 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN
6149 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOG AT LARGE
---
MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS
227 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, CHRISTIAN
6212 RAMSEY HARRISON,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
OWNBY, CHARLES GILBERT
1132 HIGHWAY 19 ANDREWS, 28901
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PHILLIPS, KATHERYN LOUISE
4009 W ROAD SIGNAL MOUTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
6800 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESTON, TYSEAN L
2100 BENNETT AVE APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
SANDERS, LYLE T
2 ABELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SCOTT, TANYA DENISE
4306 9TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH
1515 SHAHAN LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
---
SMITH, JONATHAN ALLEN
4309 OAKLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, MICHAEL WAYNE
3500 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
SMITH, TIMOTHY EARL
1547 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
SYLVESTER, TYSON LAMAR
1705 VERONA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK
7629 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YORK, ANITA MARIE
7734 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JAIMEE N
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRADLEY, DARYL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BURKHART, ROBERT FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CARRINGER, SCOTT LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|CAWOOD, ALEXANDER AVERY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
|
|CHAPMAN, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/05/1975
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL)
|
|DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, ADAM KEAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|EAKER, JOHN EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/19/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|FLORES, MORIAH JOY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GOFF, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|HENDERSON, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|HISSA, CAYLEE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|HOPSON, MYILAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|HOUSLEY, ELIZABETH GAIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
|
|HURT, ROBERT CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JACINTO, JASMIN GABRIELLA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|KENDRICKS, GREGORY OMAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
- CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAYNE, CANDICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|LEE, BROOKE ROSALIND
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LONG, LINSEY ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MANDELLA, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MASSINGILE, ANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDONALD, TERRY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORGAN, CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|OWNBY, CHARLES GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/03/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRESTON, TYSEAN L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|SANDERS, LYLE T
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/13/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SCOTT, TANYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JONATHAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|SMITH, TIMOTHY EARL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|SYLVESTER, TYSON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|YORK, ANITA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|