 Friday, April 14, 2017 70.2°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, April 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, JAIMEE N 
209 CROLL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL 
2311 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE 
717 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRADLEY, DARYL WAYNE 
3301 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BURKHART, ROBERT FRANKLIN 
1334 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA
---
CARRINGER, SCOTT LEE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
CAWOOD, ALEXANDER AVERY 
18285 ALBAMARLE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
CHAPMAN, STEPHANIE 
409 S CORTEZ STREET NEW ORLEANS, 70119 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR 
119 TIMBLE CIRCLE APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL)
---
DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE 
352 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, ADAM KEAN 
4074 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATT, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON 
1511 Eucalyptus Dr Chattanooga, 37411-123 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EAKER, JOHN EVERETT 
5901 ST.

JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA 
3818 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
FLORES, MORIAH JOY 
9234 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GOFF, DARRELL WAYNE 
1927 WILKES SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HENDERSON, GREGORY SCOTT 
6118 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON 
264 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HISSA, CAYLEE NICOLE 
1115 THOMAS DRIVE APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HOPSON, MYILAH 
3767 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
HOUSLEY, ELIZABETH GAIL 
711 OLD HIGHWAY 70 LENOR, 37772 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
---
HURT, ROBERT CLARENCE 
2709 CITICO AVE APT L 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACINTO, JASMIN GABRIELLA 
5057 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD 
4121 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
KENDRICKS, GREGORY OMAR 
369 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LAYNE, CANDICE 
4203 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
LEE, BROOKE ROSALIND 
5321 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN 
3811 JUANDALE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LONG, LINSEY ALEXANDRA 
1200 DOUG DALE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO 
1813 S WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MANDELLA, JESSICA MARIE 
207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MASSINGILE, ANTONIO MAURICE 
1108 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDONALD, TERRY 
3513 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN 
6149 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOG AT LARGE
---
MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS 
227 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, CHRISTIAN 
6212 RAMSEY HARRISON, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
OWNBY, CHARLES GILBERT 
1132 HIGHWAY 19 ANDREWS, 28901 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PHILLIPS, KATHERYN LOUISE 
4009 W ROAD SIGNAL MOUTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN 
6800 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESTON, TYSEAN L 
2100 BENNETT AVE APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
SANDERS, LYLE T 
2 ABELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SCOTT, TANYA DENISE 
4306 9TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH 
1515 SHAHAN LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
---
SMITH, JONATHAN ALLEN 
4309 OAKLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, MICHAEL WAYNE 
3500 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
SMITH, TIMOTHY EARL 
1547 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
SYLVESTER, TYSON LAMAR 
1705 VERONA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK 
7629 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YORK, ANITA MARIE 
7734 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JAIMEE N
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADLEY, DARYL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURKHART, ROBERT FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA
CARRINGER, SCOTT LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
CAWOOD, ALEXANDER AVERY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
CHAPMAN, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/05/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL)
DANIELS, TARA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
DAVIS, ADAM KEAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)

DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EAKER, JOHN EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/19/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
FLORES, MORIAH JOY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GOFF, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
HENDERSON, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
HISSA, CAYLEE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
HOPSON, MYILAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

HOUSLEY, ELIZABETH GAIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
HURT, ROBERT CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACINTO, JASMIN GABRIELLA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
KENDRICKS, GREGORY OMAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAYNE, CANDICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEE, BROOKE ROSALIND
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LONG, LINSEY ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANDELLA, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MASSINGILE, ANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, TERRY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
OWNBY, CHARLES GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/03/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESTON, TYSEAN L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
SANDERS, LYLE T
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/13/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SCOTT, TANYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
SMITH, JONATHAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
SMITH, TIMOTHY EARL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
SYLVESTER, TYSON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
YORK, ANITA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



April 14, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 13, 2017

Hamilton County Department Of Education Launches Open Enrollment Pilot Program

April 13, 2017

Mayor Berke And Chattanooga City Council Will Be Sworn In Monday


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JAIMEE N  209 CROLL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Department of Education officials announced a new pilot program providing open enrollment opportunities for students.  Rivermont Elementary School and Brown Academy will ... (click for more)

The Tivoli Theatre will open its doors to hundreds of Chattanoogans for the inauguration of Mayor Andy Berke and Chattanooga City Council members on Monday. Mayor Berke will be sworn in to begin ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JAIMEE N  209 CROLL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL  2311 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Department Of Education Launches Open Enrollment Pilot Program

Hamilton County Department of Education officials announced a new pilot program providing open enrollment opportunities for students.  Rivermont Elementary School and Brown Academy will pilot a new open enrollment process for K-5 students for the 2017-2018 school year.  Interested parents may fill out the open enrollment form at the schools May 1-31, 2017. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Coonrod Should Be Evaluated On What She Does In The Future - And Response (9)

One of the things that makes America great is that fact we are a nation that believes in second chances. Consequently, there are countless individuals who have made mistakes, payed the price for those choices, and have moved on take make meaningful contributions within society.   Demetrus Coonrod was duly elected to the City Council. During her campaign she was forthright ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Budget’s About ‘Us’

Kirk Kelly, the interim superintendent of the Hamilton County Dept. of Education, misspoke as he combed over the 2018 budget the School Board will soon present to the Hamilton County Commission. Dr. Kelly said that 81 percent of the budget is actually inside the schools every day. That is like saying one airplane dropped a 21,000-pound bomb on ISIS caves in Afghanistan yesterday. ... (click for more)

Sports

Ooltewah's Boseman Fires No-Hitter, Belts Two-Run Homer In 11-0 Win

Kayla Boseman-led Ooltewah looked like a serious softball title contender on Thursday. Boseman threw a six-inning no-hitter, went 4-for-4 with a home run and powered the Lady Owls to an 11-0 rout of Soddy-Daisy at Clifford Kirk Stadium. “That was my best game all season,” Boseman said. “I batted a thousand and pitched a really good game. And the defense had my back, making ... (click for more)

Red Bank Rallies For Two Wins In Yellow Jacket Classic

Members of the Red Bank softball team must be living right these days. Playing a pair of games in the opening round of Lookout Valley’s 2017 Yellow Jacket Classic, the Lionettes had to come from behind twice as they won both games. The first was a 2-1 win over Sale Creek while the second one was a 10-9 victory over Marion County. Hits were at a premium in that first game ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors