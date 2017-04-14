 Friday, April 14, 2017 61.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Man Who Carried Out Bizarre Robbery Of Jewelry Store Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

Friday, April 14, 2017

A man who carried out a bizarre robbery of Markman's Diamonds and Fine Jewelry in the 2100 block of Hamilton Place Boulevard a year ago has been ruled not guilty by reason of insanity.

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman put down that judgment in the case of 28-year-old Garris Wooten after a mental evaluation was performed.

Wooten has been at the Moccasin Bend psychiatric facility. However, he will go on outpatient treatment and live with his father, court officials said.

iHe had been charged with aggravated robbery and assault.

During the holdup, he was dressed in all black clothing with his face painted. He sprayed a chemical irritant (pepper spray type weapon) inside the store. Four store employees were treated on the scene by Hamilton County EMS. He was transported to a local hospital "for medical evaluation due to his erratic behavior."

In 2011, Wooten wielded an axe in another jewelry store robbery attempt.


Cherish Those You Love And Keep Them Close

Roy Exum: The Budget’s About ‘Us’

Ooltewah's Boseman Fires No-Hitter, Belts Two-Run Homer In 11-0 Win

Red Bank Rallies For Two Wins In Yellow Jacket Classic

