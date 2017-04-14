Tennessee Veterans Caucus Asks For Veterans Property Tax Relief

Friday, April 14, 2017

Members of the Tennessee General Assembly Veterans Caucus met in a special-called meeting this week to discuss the status of Veterans Property Tax Relief Bills. Last week, the House amended the IMPROVE Act, removing Veterans Property Tax Relief from the bill.

“I am proud of the House for taking a stand against using Tennessee veterans as political pawns,” said State Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-Gray), Majority Floor Leader and Veterans Caucus Member. “This is an important issue and deserves to be addressed independently of other concerns facing the state.”

Rep. Courtney Rogers (R-Goodletsville), a Veterans Caucus member, concurs. “Thank you to the House for respecting our veterans. I strongly believe that the relief of our 100 percent disabled veterans is worthy to be considered on its own merit.”

In a unanimous and bi-partisan vote, the Veterans Caucus passed the following two motions:

#1: We, the Veterans Caucus of the Tennessee General Assembly, request our fellow House and Senate members strongly consider an increase to $175,000 on the Veterans Property Tax Relief.

#2: Veterans should not be used as political pawns. Legislation providing for increases in the Veterans Property Tax Relief Program has been sent to the General Subcommittee of the Senate State and Local Government Committee. We, the Veterans Caucus of the Tennessee General Assembly, urge the Lieutenant Governor and the Senators to work to get these bills heard and given a fair vote.

“As a Vietnam era veteran, as former chair of our Joint Select Committee on Veterans Affairs, and as a current member of the Governor’s Council for Armed Forces, Veterans, and their Families, I support the actions taken by our Tennessee General Assembly’s Veterans Caucus,” said Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) “Our veterans have cared more for our freedom and liberty than they have even for their own lives. We had fought for and received many years ago, a valuable property tax break for our veterans, seniors, and disabled citizens. It is important that we afford our veterans, elderly, and our disabled citizens the maximum tax reduction possible.”

Democratic Caucus Chair, State Rep. Mike Stewart (D-Nashville), also a Veterans Caucus member, commented, “It is high time we meet our promises to our veterans; this is an important step forward.”

There are two pieces of legislation addressing property tax relief that are still moving forward in the House: House Bill 20 and House Bill 176. Votes on their companion bills in the Senate, SB 23 and SB 254, have been put off for the year. Interested citizens are urged to contact Lieutenant Governor McNally urging him to move the Senate bills forward and ensure they receive a fair hearing.





