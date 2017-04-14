Judge Denies Motion To Allow Robert Doggart To Remain Free On Bond Pending Sentencing

Friday, April 14, 2017

Federal Judge Curtis Collier has denied a motion by Robert Doggart that he remain free on bond pending sentencing in connection with a plot against a Muslim community in New York State.

Doggart, who was convicted by a jury of trying to coordinate a militia attack against Islamburg, had asked that he have a hearing before a magistrate on remaining free.

In a 9-page memorandum opinion, Judge Collier said conditions have changed since his conviction.

He said Doggart is no longer presumed innocent and he said he no longer has the hope of acquittal and that incentive to remain out of trouble.

Judge Collier also said he has concerns that Doggart still could carry out a raid against Islamburg.

He said, "Even more significantly, the evidence at trial showed Defendant to have a strong belief that the community of Islamberg and other Islamic communities pose a threat to this country. His statements introduced at trial also included repeated avowals of willingness to die either to stop that threat or to bring public attention to it. Defendant has done nothing to address the Court’s concern, as expressed during argument on Defendant’s oral motion for release pending sentencing, that Defendant would see any release pending sentencing as his last opportunity to carry out the intentions he wrote about and discussed at length and in detail during the months before his arrest.

"The Court finds Defendant has not established by clear and convincing evidence that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to other persons or the community."