Ooltewah High Basketball Player Found On Campus With 65 Grams Of Marijuana, Knives, Steel Pole

Friday, April 14, 2017
Gregory "Omari" Kendricks
A starter on the Ooltewah High School basketball team has been found on campus with 65 grams of marijuana. He also had a steak knife, a pocket knife and a steel pole with a hand-made handle.

Gregory "Omari" Kendricks, 19, was arrested for possession of marijuana for resale, having drugs in a Drug Free Zone, possession of  weapons on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An SRO at the school on Friday morning said he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from Kendricks' white 2005 Dodge Magnum.

The officer said he could see a red marijuana grinder in a center console.

The school's dean and assistant principal were then summoned, and they brought Kendricks with them.

Kendricks was read his Miranda rights. Then he said there would be "a lot of marijuana" in the center console.

He was then placed in handcuffs.

The officer then found the marijuana in three plastic bags. He also located 17 marijuana blunts, $347 in cash, a digital scale, a box of baggies, a glass jar with marijuana residue and the knives.

The cash and the vehicle were both confiscated along with his two Apple IPhones.

Kendricks denied that he sells marijuana. He said he smokes it on a daily basis. He said the money was from working as a barber.

He said the knives and pole were for protection.

The arrest was captured on a patrol vehicle camera.

 


