Friday, April 14, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. ELECTION OF CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



FINANCE

a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No.

13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to Family Promise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb.An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-16, 31-50, 31-51, 31-52, 31-53, 31-54, 31-57, and 31-289, relative to wastewater and garbage.VI.Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa.2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)b.2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c.2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10) properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10) properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10) properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)d.2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and 1005 Broad Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and 1005 Broad Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e.2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 2/14/17)2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)f.2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 3/21/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)g.An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article IV, Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced; Exception.h.An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VIII, Section 38-568, relative to uses in the Form-Based Code that require special permits from the Board’s power.i.An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI, Downtown-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on a six-month review.VII.Resolutions:GENERAL GOVERNMENTa.A resolution expressing support of Tennessee General Assembly Senate Bill 542 and House Bill 527 as it relates to Station Street. (Sponsored by Councilman Mitchell)GENERAL SERVICESb.A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Office Lease Agreement with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hamilton County, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for a term of five (5) years, with an option to extend for one (1) additional five (5) year term, for the office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road on Tax Parcel Number 157M-A-012, for an initial annual base rent amount of $100,705.00. (District 6)HUMAN RESOURCESc.A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to extend an existing agreement with Cornerstone OnDemand for the Learning Management System, in the amount of $35,900.00, with an option to renew for three (3) additional one (1) year periods with annual amounts of $35,900.00 each.d.A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an amendment to the agreement with Marathon Health Services extending the second renewal term from twenty-four (24) to thirty (30) months with an end of term date of November 2, 2017. (Revised)LAND DEVELOPMENT OFFICEe.A resolution authorizing the waiver of permit fees for building and land disturbing activity for the Miracle League Baseball Field at Warner Park, for total fees waived in the amount of $4,901.63. (Revised)MAYOR’S OFFICEf.A resolution to confirm the following Mayor’s appointments of Charter Officials and Administrators and for the joint appointment of City Attorney. (Revised)POLICEg.A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into a contract with SCI Technologies d/b/a SkyCop, Inc. for both the trailer-mounted system and the vehicle-mounted system cameras, in the amount of $200,000.00.Public Works and TransportationPublic Worksh.A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Helton Construction Company, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. W-14-007-201, MBWWTP Lab Renovations and Upgrades, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $21,343.00, for a final contract amount not to exceed$499,865.00, and to release the remaining contingency of $26,657.00. (District 1)i.A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Raines Brothers, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. P-16-002-201, Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC) Renovation Projects, for an increased amount of $22,347.27, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $154,397.27. (District 8)j.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an Agreement for Grant Administration Services with the Southeast Tennessee Development District for technical and professional administrative services for five (5) City projects financed through Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund, for a total project cost not to exceed $35,500.00.k.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Joint Funding Agreement (JFA) with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the City of Chattanooga to operate three (3) continuous real-time stream gauges located on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, and Chattanooga Creek for the period beginning April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, for a total cost of $43,500.00, with a contribution of $10,875.00 from the USGS, and $32,625 from the City of Chattanooga.Transportationl.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with The Trust for Public Land regarding the South Chickamauga Creek Project – Youngstown Connector, subject to the terms and conditions of the Conservation Services Agreement approved in Resolution No. 28804. (District 5)m.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into a Partnership Agreement, Project No. T-16-007-808, with Pond Holdings, LLC for the residential development located at 941 McCallie Avenue and to accept a contribution of $12,648.65 towards the cost of five (5) pedestrian light poles, conduits, and installation. (District 8)VIII.Departmental Reports:a)Police.b)Fire.c)Economic and Community Development.d)Youth and Family Development.e)Transportation.f)Public Works.g)Finance.h)IT.i)Human Resources.j)General Services.IX.Purchases.X.Other Business.XI.Committee Reports.XII.Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 25, 2017.XIII.Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV.Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2017 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1.Call to Order.2.Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).3.Minute Approval.Special Presentation.5.Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNINGa.2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)b.2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c.2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10) properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10) properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10) properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)d.2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and 1005 Broad Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and 1005 Broad Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e.2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 2/14/17)2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)f.2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 3/21/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)g.An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article IV, Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced; Exception.h.An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VIII, Section 38-568, relative to uses in the Form-Based Code that require special permits from the Board’s power.i.An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI, Downtown-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on a six-month review.6.Ordinances – First Reading: (None)7.Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to approve the transfer of property from HOPE for the Inner City, Inc. located at 2524 McCallie Avenue developed with HOME Investment Partnership funds to American Lotus, LLC and to enter into a contractual agreement for the use and operation of the property. (District 9)LEGALb.A resolution authorizing the City Attorney and the Director of General Services to enter into a contract, in substantially the form attached, with Iron Mountain for records warehousing for a term of three (3) years with two (2) one (1) year options to renew, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00 for the first year.MAYOR’S OFFICEc.A resolution authorizing the Mayor to confirm the appointments of James Bryant, Rachel Shannon, and William Lewin to the Historic Zoning Commission.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd.A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Volkert, Inc. relative to Contract No. E-13-002-102, Walnut Street Bridge Rehabilitation - Phase 1, for an increased amount of $50,200.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed$286,200.00. (Districts 2 & 7)e.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-12-029-201 to Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, GA, Friars Branch Interceptor and Basin Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, in the amount of $7,879,759.50, with a contingency amount of $390,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $8,269,759.50, subject to SRF loan approval. (Consent Decree) (Districts 4& 6)f.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a five (5) year contract No. S-16-017-201 with Invasive Plant Control, Inc. for the management of invasive plant species relative to the Agawela Drive Stream Restoration Project (Consent Decree), for an amount not to exceed $35,719.20. (Consent Decree) (District 5)g.A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract No. R-14-010-101, “The Bell Site”, for an increased amount of $19,662.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $132,652.00. (District 7)h.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Ragan Smith Associates, Inc. for professional services of design and construction services relative to Contract No. S-15-007-102, Central Avenue Storm Drain Separation Project – Design Phase, for an amount not to exceed$375,700.00. (District 8) (Deferred from 3/28/17)i.A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Project Management for the Consent Decree Implementation, for an amount not to exceed $1,998,423.00. (Consent Decree)8.Departmental Reports:a)Police.b)Fire.c)Economic and Community Development.d)Youth and Family Development.e)Transportation.f)Public Works.g)Finance.h)IT.i)Human Resources.j)General Services.9.Purchases.10.Other Business.11.Committee Reports.12.Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 2, 2017.13.Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.Adjournment.