Firefighters Battle Woods Fire On Mowbray Mountain

The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department has been fighting a woods fire since 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

At 4 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a woods fire at 1552 Hot Water Road.

Mowbray VFD Chief Chris Weddington reported the resident did have a burn permit and had taken all precautions seriously by monitoring the brush fire and creating clean breaks around the fire. Unfortunately, the hot embers traveled and caught the underbrush on fire which spread into the nearby wood lines.

The Mowbray VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower, a water tender and a brush truck. The Sequoyah VFD responded with manpower and a water tender engine and Soddy Daisy FD responded with manpower and a brush truck to the scene.

Chief Weddington reported as of 5:15 pm, three acres were on fire, but it is contained within the fire breaks created by fire personnel. The TN Forestry Division is on the scene to create larger fire breaks.