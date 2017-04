Friday, April 14, 2017

Chattanooga Police said a mentally unstable person began walking in traffic on Highway 153 near Northgate Mall on Friday night, disrupting traffic.

A host of officers went to the scene to try to subdue the person.

A section of Highway 153 was closed in both directions while officers got the person under control near Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

The person was arrested.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.