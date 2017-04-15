Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BEAIRD, LISA ANN
5454 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BELL, GREGORY
1315 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
7715 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37304
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
111 GRIFFIN STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURSON, QUENTIN L
110 SAWYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BURTON, MICHEL LYNN
8213 BILLREED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE ACC
---
BUZZARD, RAY LAWRENCE
8177 THOROUGHBREED DRIVE OOTEOWAH,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHE
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE UNAUTHORIZED
---
DIAL-BOYD, CATHERINE JOHNSON
4909 N ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
ECHOLS, KRISTA SUZANNE
6771 KULL DRIVE LITHIA SPRINGS, 30122
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EMMONS, PATRICIA A
216 CAMPBELL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
FARRIOR, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSESSION OF METH
---
GOINS, BRADLEY LAMAR
4187 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARVEY, NORMAN
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 9F CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, TERESA ANN
2883 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYWORTH, BURLESS EUGENE
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT FOR BRADLEY COUNTY
---
HICKS, LADARIUS
1005 HAMILTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 31405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HUNTER, JOSHUA MILLER
766 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
JOHNSON, MICHAEL TROY
2025 RED LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, DEXTER LASHON
7767 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, KATURA MONEAK
2314 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KINCAID, RICKY
4214 14 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO RHEA COUNTY TN
---
KING, THOMAS ANDREW
1315 EAST MAIN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
---
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
3310 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
---
LEWIS, SEAN
206 A HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LOLLEY, JOSEPH THOMAS
208 FARMLAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE
177 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB
7216 RIVER RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MCDOWELL, MITZI MARIA
173 ANI LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE
1907 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
FALSE REPORTS
---
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
1530 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOUNT, JACLYN NICOLE
598 BROWN WOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
7673 N BISHAP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
OWENS, LESTER WILLIAM
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
BURGLARY ATTEMPT
---
PILLOWS, DARRIUS D
1071 N EAST URBAND RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR
6205 HADLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
REED, NATALIA RACINE
37000 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SOUPPORT)
---
ROSE, TOSHA NICOLE
8604 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCRUGGS, CODY D
162 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHEPHERD, BRETT MATTHEW
3623 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
2105 MELANIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STITTS, DANA ANTJUAN
1208 SHELTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OR PROPERTY)
---
STOVER, JENNIFER LEIGH
122 LONESOME VALLEY RD ALLONS, 38541
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SUTTLES, PHILIX JAMES
402 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
3316 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
SWYGERT, ROBERT PATRICK
300 BETTY LEE HILL LN SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMAS, BRIAN NELSON
5643 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THOMAS, MANDI RAINIE
12332 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
THOMAS, SHANDA
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
THOMPSON, REBECCA LYNN
9838 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TORREY, KIARA
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 9F CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WATKINS, JOSEPH
1311 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WHITE, AMANDA R
578A SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, ANDREW LEWIS
4600 Montview Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/10/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURTON, MICHEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE ACC
|
|BUZZARD, RAY LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/19/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/18/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHE
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE UNAUTHORIZED
|
|DIAL-BOYD, CATHERINE JOHNSON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|ECHOLS, KRISTA SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EMMONS, PATRICIA A
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 10/29/1947
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FARRIOR, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- POSESSION OF METH
|
|GOINS, BRADLEY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARVEY, NORMAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, TERESA ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYWORTH, BURLESS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT FOR BRADLEY COUNTY
|
|HICKS, LADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|HUNTER, JOSHUA MILLER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|JACINTO, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL TROY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/29/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOKED LINENSE)
|
|JONES, DEXTER LASHON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, KATURA MONEAK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KINCAID, RICKY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO RHEA COUNTY TN
|
|KING, THOMAS ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
|
|LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|LEWIS, SEAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|LOLLEY, JOSEPH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MARTIN, ROBERT C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ROBBERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MCCABE, DELANO D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MCDOWELL, MITZI MARIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/21/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOUNT, JACLYN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PHELPS, TERRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PILLOWS, DARRIUS D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|ROSE, TOSHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SCRUGGS, CODY D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SHEPHERD, BRETT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STITTS, DANA ANTJUAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OR PROPERTY)
|
|SWYGERT, ROBERT PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, MANDI RAINIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FALSE REPORTS
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|THOMAS, SHANDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TORREY, KIARA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WHITE, AMANDA R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, ANDREW LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|