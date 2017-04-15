Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/10/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURTON, MICHEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE ACC BUZZARD, RAY LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/19/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/18/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHE

CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE UNAUTHORIZED DIAL-BOYD, CATHERINE JOHNSON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) ECHOLS, KRISTA SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EMMONS, PATRICIA A

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 10/29/1947

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 FARRIOR, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/27/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSESSION OF METH GOINS, BRADLEY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARVEY, NORMAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARVEY, TERESA ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYWORTH, BURLESS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT FOR BRADLEY COUNTY HICKS, LADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR) HUNTER, JOSHUA MILLER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW JACINTO, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JOHNSON, MICHAEL TROY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/29/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOKED LINENSE) JONES, DEXTER LASHON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, KATURA MONEAK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KINCAID, RICKY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO RHEA COUNTY TN

KING, THOMAS ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/ LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST LEWIS, SEAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S LOLLEY, JOSEPH THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MARTIN, ROBERT C

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MCCABE, DELANO D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR) MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MCDOWELL, MITZI MARIA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/21/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MOUNT, JACLYN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHELPS, TERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING PILLOWS, DARRIUS D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ROSE, TOSHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SCRUGGS, CODY D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHEPHERD, BRETT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/10/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STITTS, DANA ANTJUAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OR PROPERTY)

SWYGERT, ROBERT PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THOMAS, MANDI RAINIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) THOMAS, SHANDA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT THOMPSON, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TORREY, KIARA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WATKINS, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHITE, AMANDA R

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ANDREW LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)



