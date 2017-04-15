 Saturday, April 15, 2017 61.7°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BEAIRD, LISA ANN 
5454 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BELL, GREGORY 
1315 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON 
7715 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON 
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37304 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE 
111 GRIFFIN STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURSON, QUENTIN L 
110 SAWYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BURTON, MICHEL LYNN 
8213 BILLREED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE ACC
---
BUZZARD, RAY LAWRENCE 
8177 THOROUGHBREED DRIVE OOTEOWAH, 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHE
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE UNAUTHORIZED
---
DIAL-BOYD, CATHERINE JOHNSON 
4909 N ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
ECHOLS, KRISTA SUZANNE 
6771 KULL DRIVE LITHIA SPRINGS, 30122 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EMMONS, PATRICIA A 
216 CAMPBELL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
FARRIOR, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSESSION OF METH
---
GOINS, BRADLEY LAMAR 
4187 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARVEY, NORMAN 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 9F CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, TERESA ANN 
2883 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYWORTH, BURLESS EUGENE 
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT FOR BRADLEY COUNTY
---
HICKS, LADARIUS 
1005 HAMILTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 31405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HUNTER, JOSHUA MILLER 
766 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
JOHNSON, MICHAEL TROY 
2025 RED LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, DEXTER LASHON 
7767 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, KATURA MONEAK 
2314 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KINCAID, RICKY 
4214 14 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO RHEA COUNTY TN
---
KING, THOMAS ANDREW 
1315 EAST MAIN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
---
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL 
3310 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
---
LEWIS, SEAN 
206 A HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LOLLEY, JOSEPH THOMAS 
208 FARMLAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE 
177 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB 
7216 RIVER RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MCDOWELL, MITZI MARIA 
173 ANI LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE 
1907 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
FALSE REPORTS
---
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE 
1530 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOUNT, JACLYN NICOLE 
598 BROWN WOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL 
7673 N BISHAP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
OWENS, LESTER WILLIAM 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
BURGLARY ATTEMPT
---
PILLOWS, DARRIUS D 
1071 N EAST URBAND RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR 
6205 HADLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
REED, NATALIA RACINE 
37000 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SOUPPORT)
---
ROSE, TOSHA NICOLE 
8604 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCRUGGS, CODY D 
162 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHEPHERD, BRETT MATTHEW 
3623 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR 
2105 MELANIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STITTS, DANA ANTJUAN 
1208 SHELTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OR PROPERTY)
---
STOVER, JENNIFER LEIGH 
122 LONESOME VALLEY RD ALLONS, 38541 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SUTTLES, PHILIX JAMES 
402 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN 
3316 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
SWYGERT, ROBERT PATRICK 
300 BETTY LEE HILL LN SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMAS, BRIAN NELSON 
5643 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THOMAS, MANDI RAINIE 
12332 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
THOMAS, SHANDA 
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
THOMPSON, REBECCA LYNN 
9838 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TORREY, KIARA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 9F CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WATKINS, JOSEPH 
1311 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WHITE, AMANDA R 
578A SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, ANDREW LEWIS 
4600 Montview Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

