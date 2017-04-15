Shane Keller, 28, Shot At Motel On S. Market Street Early Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, April 15, 2017

A man was shot at a motel on S. Market Street early Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded at 12:08 p.m. to a person shot at 2500 S Market.

Upon arrival, police located 28-year-old Shane Keller, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

A crime scene was established at 2440 Williams St (Motel 6), where the shooting took place.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.