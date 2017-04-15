 Saturday, April 15, 2017 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Family Has Close Call With Bradley County Toddler At Swimming Pool

Saturday, April 15, 2017

A Bradley County family had a close call with a toddler at a swimming pool on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:56 p.m. a call was received through the Bradley County 911 Communications Center regarding a toddler who was discovered in a swimming pool at a residence on Bancroft Road.

County sheriff personnel were first on the scene and learned that aa two-year-old girl was discovered in a swimming pool by a family member.

It was learned that the toddler was submerged in the swimming pool for approximately two minutes, before being located by the father.

The toddler was responsive and alert at the residence, and was transported to Children's Hospital for evaluation. 


April 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 14, 2017

Mentally Unstable Person Disrupts Traffic On Highway 153; Section Closed Near Northgate Until He Is Subdued

April 14, 2017

Firefighters Battle Woods Fire On Mowbray Mountain


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEAIRD, LISA ANN  5454 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BELL, GREGORY  1315 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)

Mentally Unstable Person Disrupts Traffic On Highway 153; Section Closed Near Northgate Until He Is Subdued

Chattanooga Police said a mentally unstable person began walking in traffic on Highway 153 near Northgate Mall on Friday night, disrupting traffic. A host of officers went to the scene to try to subdue the person. A section of Highway 153 was closed in both directions while officers got the person under control near Hamilton Memorial Gardens. The person was arrested. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Cherish Those You Love And Keep Them Close

Boston is called the grandfather of marathons, being one of the oldest in the country. It is also one of the most fun races to run, thanks to all of the great support from spectators and fans.   It is run each year on a Monday, and the city celebrates “Patriots’ Day,” so all businesses are closed, allowing for more Bostonians to come out and cheer on the runners, and they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easter Eggs That Beep

In the 40 years between 1970 and 2010, the city of Bakersfield, California, exploded, going from around 70,000 people to over 350,000. This week we learned one reason why. Located 100 miles north of Los Angeles, the San Joaquin Valley is an agricultural mecca and, much like the good dirt, there are good people. One is a cop by the name of Juan Orozco whose job has a bit more stress ... (click for more)

Sports

Meigs Co. Scores Late To Top Soddy Daisy, 4-1

It’s been a tough week for the Soddy Daisy Lady Trojan softball team and it didn’t get any easier on Friday morning at Warner Park in the first game of their own Lady Trojan Invitational. The Lady Trojans got beat 9-2 at GPS Tuesday afternoon before getting no-hit by the Ooltewah Owls in an 11-0 whipping Thursday in a key District 5-AAA contest. And then they got to face ... (click for more)

Lady Owls Sweep Three Games In Lady Trojan Invitational

Ooltewah capped off a three-win day in the Soddy-Daisy’s Lady Trojan softball invitational Friday with a 5-4 victory over Creek Wood that was decided by two innings of the international tie-breaker and Aubbie Collake’s two-run single in the seventh inning. In other games at Warner Park, the Lady Owls routed Rhea County 12-5 and rode Jadyn Raschke’s three-inning no-hitter by ... (click for more)


