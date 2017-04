Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, SAMUEL PAUL ANDRONICUS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RES

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTEMPT OF COURT ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING BATSON, HALEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE BETHUNE, NIKIA TRAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON BLEDSOE, ISIAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA BROOMFIELD, LARANZE LANARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/31/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE BUCKLEY, JESSE EARL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/19/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COURTNEY, MATTHEW THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, THOMAS K

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/25/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

DECKER, AMANDA KAYE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HALL, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/07/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY0 HARDY, TYLER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF POSSESSION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HEATH, JAIMIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT HOLDAWAY, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/22/1976

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION MCCULLOUGH, JAMAINE LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON MCGLOCKLIN, MICHAEL EMERY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ROESSEL, VALERIE GRACE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SCHOOLEY, DANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS SIMS, KEOSAIA JANAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY SUTTLES, ANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/27/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/02/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTERS, CAMERON D

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WELLS, RICHARD RYLAND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WEST, ALISHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES