Rigoberto Trujillo, 37, Stabbed On Norcross Road

Rigoberto Trujillo, 37, was stabbed Saturday night on Norcross Road.

Chattanooga Police responded at 9:03 p.m. to a person stabbed on the 4700 block of Norcross Road. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a stab wound. Mr. Trujillo was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS. His injuries were critical at the time of transport.

Witnesses cooperated with police to identify a suspect, Maximiliano Hernandez Cordova, 24, who was located a short time later. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.