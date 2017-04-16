Rigoberto Trujillo, 37, Stabbed On Norcross Road

Boston is called the grandfather of marathons, being one of the oldest in the country. It is also one of the most fun races to run, thanks to all of the great support from spectators and fans. It is run each year on a Monday, and the city celebrates “Patriots’ Day,” so all businesses are closed, allowing for more Bostonians to come out and cheer on the runners, and they ... (click for more)
I am more confident than ever that you can’t have hope without having a faith. I have seen, heard, and read enough to be totally convinced it’s just like the poet tells us, “Sometimes wishes can’t be fulfilled, hearts will stay broken and dreams lost forever in the deep blue sea … but there is still something that hold us and makes us believe there is always a way out of anything.” ... (click for more)