 Sunday, April 16, 2017 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Rigoberto Trujillo, 37, Stabbed On Norcross Road

Sunday, April 16, 2017
Maximiliano Hernandez Cordova
Maximiliano Hernandez Cordova
Rigoberto Trujillo, 37, was stabbed Saturday night on Norcross Road.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 9:03 p.m. to a person stabbed on the 4700 block of Norcross Road. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a stab wound. Mr. Trujillo was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS. His injuries were critical at the time of transport.
 
Witnesses cooperated with police to identify a suspect, Maximiliano Hernandez Cordova, 24, who was located a short time later. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525

April 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 14, 2017

Mentally Unstable Person Disrupts Traffic On Highway 153; Section Closed Near Northgate Until He Is Subdued


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, SAMUEL PAUL ANDRONICUS  200 PINE RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEAIRD, LISA ANN  5454 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said a mentally unstable person began walking in traffic on Highway 153 near Northgate Mall on Friday night, disrupting traffic. A host of officers went to the scene to ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, SAMUEL PAUL ANDRONICUS  200 PINE RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RES AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CONTEMPT OF COURT --- ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE  6783 SAWTOOTH DR ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEAIRD, LISA ANN  5454 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BELL, GREGORY  1315 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)

Opinion

Cherish Those You Love And Keep Them Close

Boston is called the grandfather of marathons, being one of the oldest in the country. It is also one of the most fun races to run, thanks to all of the great support from spectators and fans.   It is run each year on a Monday, and the city celebrates “Patriots’ Day,” so all businesses are closed, allowing for more Bostonians to come out and cheer on the runners, and they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easter Sunday, 2017

I am more confident than ever that you can’t have hope without having a faith. I have seen, heard, and read enough to be totally convinced it’s just like the poet tells us, “Sometimes wishes can’t be fulfilled, hearts will stay broken and dreams lost forever in the deep blue sea … but there is still something that hold us and makes us believe there is always a way out of anything.” ... (click for more)

Sports

Rogers Pins 3-0 Loss On Baylor In Lady Trojan Final

The 2017 version of the Lady Trojans Invitational softball tournament at Warner Park this weekend had 16 of the best teams in the state present, including three defending state champions. When the final out had been recorded and the last pitch thrown, it was those happy young ladies from Meigs County who went home with the biggest trophy as they defeated Baylor in the championship ... (click for more)

Indiana's Jared Denton Wins Locomotion 12-Hour Run

The Denton trio from Newburgh, Indiana totally dominated the results in the Locomotion 12 endurance run at Camp Jordan Park Saturday. Named the Tennessee State Ultra Championship by the Road Runners Club of America, there were actually two events where participants could see just how they could run or walk in either a 12-hour event or a shorter six-hour test. Jared Denton, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors