Chattanooga Has $150,000 Power Play Winner

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Saturday night's Poweball drawing created 13,193 winning tickets in Tennessee including a $150,000 Power Play winner in Chattanooga, and a $50,000 winner in Franklin.

These two lucky players won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number.

The Chattanooga player also added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which multiplied the base prize of $50,000 by the “Power Play” number drawn, which was 3.

No information is available about the winners until the prizes are claimed.