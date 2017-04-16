 Sunday, April 16, 2017 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Has $150,000 Power Play Winner

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Saturday night's Poweball drawing created 13,193 winning tickets in Tennessee including a $150,000 Power Play winner in Chattanooga, and a $50,000 winner in Franklin.

 

These two lucky players won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number.

 

The Chattanooga player also added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which multiplied the base prize of $50,000 by the “Power Play” number drawn, which was 3.

 

No information is available about the winners until the prizes are claimed. 


April 16, 2017

Gary Lee Lipps Arrested Sunday After Evading Several Law-Enforcement Agencies

April 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 15, 2017

Shane Keller, 28, Shot At Motel On S. Market Street Early Saturday Afternoon


Gary Lee Lipps, who was wanted for several outstanding felony warrants in Bradley and Polk counties, was arrested on Sunday at a residence on Gallatin Road. Earlier Sunday, Lipps evaded several ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, SAMUEL PAUL ANDRONICUS  200 PINE RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

A man was shot at a motel on S. Market Street early Saturday afternoon, police said. Officers responded at 12:08 p.m. to a person shot at 2500 S Market. Upon arrival, police located 28-year-old ... (click for more)


Cherish Those You Love And Keep Them Close

Boston is called the grandfather of marathons, being one of the oldest in the country. It is also one of the most fun races to run, thanks to all of the great support from spectators and fans.   It is run each year on a Monday, and the city celebrates “Patriots’ Day,” so all businesses are closed, allowing for more Bostonians to come out and cheer on the runners, and they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easter Sunday, 2017

I am more confident than ever that you can’t have hope without having a faith. I have seen, heard, and read enough to be totally convinced it’s just like the poet tells us, “Sometimes wishes can’t be fulfilled, hearts will stay broken and dreams lost forever in the deep blue sea … but there is still something that hold us and makes us believe there is always a way out of anything.” ... (click for more)

Rogers Pins 3-0 Loss On Baylor In Lady Trojan Final

The 2017 version of the Lady Trojans Invitational softball tournament at Warner Park this weekend had 16 of the best teams in the state present, including three defending state champions. When the final out had been recorded and the last pitch thrown, it was those happy young ladies from Meigs County who went home with the biggest trophy as they defeated Baylor in the championship ... (click for more)

Indiana's Jared Denton Wins Locomotion 12-Hour Run

The Denton trio from Newburgh, Indiana totally dominated the results in the Locomotion 12 endurance run at Camp Jordan Park Saturday. Named the Tennessee State Ultra Championship by the Road Runners Club of America, there were actually two events where participants could see just how they could run or walk in either a 12-hour event or a shorter six-hour test. Jared Denton, ... (click for more)


