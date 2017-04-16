Brush Fire Burning Near Haletown In Marion County

 Monday, April 17, 2017 70.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sunday, April 16, 2017
A brush fire was burning near Haletown in Marion County on Sunday.

A large amount of smoke was visiblenear the I-24 and U.S. 41 crossings of Nickajack Lake.

The fire was burning in a remote section on Ladd's Mountain. 

April 17, 2017

Opinion

FDR, My President - And Response

Hear ye, hear ye, my friends around the table listening to or watching the news.  As an eight-year-old in second grade I began to develop a keen interest in our government, politics, war, and how to value and appreciate our relationship with other countries in far-off places because of the only President I had ever known.  My education was thrust upon me because of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What You Didn’t Read

As Easter Sunday dawned across the United States, you may have read where more than 20 protesters at one of the Tax Marches were arrested in Berkley, Calif., on Saturday. Perhaps you saw the article where the Student Senate at Cal-Davis just voted to make the American flag “optional” at its gatherings. CNN was telling us that between press secretary Sean Spicer and son-in-law Jared ... (click for more)

Sports

Rogers Pins 3-0 Loss On Baylor In Lady Trojan Final

The 2017 version of the Lady Trojans Invitational softball tournament at Warner Park this weekend had 16 of the best teams in the state present, including three defending state champions. When the final out had been recorded and the last pitch thrown, it was those happy young ladies from Meigs County who went home with the biggest trophy as they defeated Baylor in the championship ... (click for more)

Indiana's Jared Denton Wins Locomotion 12-Hour Run

The Denton trio from Newburgh, Indiana totally dominated the results in the Locomotion 12 endurance run at Camp Jordan Park Saturday. Named the Tennessee State Ultra Championship by the Road Runners Club of America, there were actually two events where participants could see just how they could run or walk in either a 12-hour event or a shorter six-hour test. Jared Denton, ... (click for more)


