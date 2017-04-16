Brush Fire Burning Near Haletown In Marion County

Hear ye, hear ye, my friends around the table listening to or watching the news. As an eight-year-old in second grade I began to develop a keen interest in our government, politics, war, and how to value and appreciate our relationship with other countries in far-off places because of the only President I had ever known. My education was thrust upon me because of ... (click for more)
As Easter Sunday dawned across the United States, you may have read where more than 20 protesters at one of the Tax Marches were arrested in Berkley, Calif., on Saturday. Perhaps you saw the article where the Student Senate at Cal-Davis just voted to make the American flag “optional” at its gatherings. CNN was telling us that between press secretary Sean Spicer and son-in-law Jared ... (click for more)