Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, April 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

CAREATHERS, JEROME

5213 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CARPENTER, CHERYL ANNETTE

814 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CASH, JUWANNA LINDA

2221 E. 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLEMONS, KRISTIN BROOKE

149 PERKINS LANE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

---

COFFMAN, STEVI JADE

6908 PINE HAVEN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CORDOVA, MAXIMILLIANO H

200 CRANBERRY WAY APT.

200 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FARLOW, JAMES DANELLE4601 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyGAMBLING PROMOTIONPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FORD, OTIS5205 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101430Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FRANCIS, JOSHUA563 N PINE STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---GALLO, BRANDON CORY3830 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GRAYSON, ADRIAN T3216 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GROSS, JERRY BENNIE1603 E 47th St Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN1306 VIRGINIA AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---HORTON, STEVEN DEWAYNE570 TROXTEL DRIVE VALLEY HEAD, 359893044Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HUGHES, COREY DEWAYNE2513 O REAR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED---HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE612 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---HUSKINS, TERRI J7912 LONG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA1006 SHALLOWFORD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500ASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN1508 W 55TH ST Chattanooga, 374092301Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES2828 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDVIOLALTION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP---LOACH, DANA L131 HAYE STREET FORT OGTHORPE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---LONG, JEREMY RAY1203 GRACIE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---MACLELLAN, LEE TAYLOR1003 E BROW RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCDANIEL, MARK EDWARD1716 JOHN ROSS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---MENARD, JOCELIN ANNETTE9817 COLONY PARK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---MOON, COREY EUGENE2407 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---PAYNE, JOZELL MARCUS220 EVERGREEN TRAIL APT H CARTERSVILLE, 30121Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE---PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE5204 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---ROBINSON, TICALVIUS2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RUSSELL, JARED DANIEL77 ROUNDTREE COURT FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE )---SORKNESS, BRIAN SCOTT2015 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---STEWART, ANTHONY LEON7510 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TURNER, APRIL CANDACE80 PLUM LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAIL TO YIELD )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH---WALLACE, LENSEY MARIE316 CLEVELAND STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY2106 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---WILLIAMS, BARBARA NICOLE6211 RICHON AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION SCHED 2 (OXYCODONE)SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHED 2(METH)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMSON, TROY NEAL1587 WILLIAMSBURG CIR SE CLEVELAND, 373237466Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, RAVEN LANETTE724 WREN AVENUE CAMDEN, 383206202Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

CAREATHERS, JEROME

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/29/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CLEMONS, KRISTIN BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG COFFMAN, STEVI JADE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/25/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CORDOVA, MAXIMILLIANO H

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FARLOW, JAMES DANELLE

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 08/02/1947

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

GAMBLING PROMOTION

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FORD, OTIS

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/06/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FRANCIS, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GALLO, BRANDON CORY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GRAYSON, ADRIAN T

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GROSS, JERRY BENNIE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/08/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION





HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 HORTON, STEVEN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/06/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HUGHES, COREY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLALTION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP LOACH, DANA L

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD LONG, JEREMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MACLELLAN, LEE TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCDANIEL, MARK EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/29/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MENARD, JOCELIN ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT MOON, COREY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC PAYNE, JOZELL MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RUSSELL, JARED DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE ) SORKNESS, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) TURNER, APRIL CANDACE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/03/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAIL TO YIELD )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH WALLACE, LENSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



