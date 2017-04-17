Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
CAREATHERS, JEROME
5213 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARPENTER, CHERYL ANNETTE
814 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CASH, JUWANNA LINDA
2221 E. 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLEMONS, KRISTIN BROOKE
149 PERKINS LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
COFFMAN, STEVI JADE
6908 PINE HAVEN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CORDOVA, MAXIMILLIANO H
200 CRANBERRY WAY APT.
200 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FARLOW, JAMES DANELLE
4601 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FORD, OTIS
5205 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101430
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FRANCIS, JOSHUA
563 N PINE STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GALLO, BRANDON CORY
3830 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GRAYSON, ADRIAN T
3216 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
1603 E 47th St Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN
1306 VIRGINIA AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
HORTON, STEVEN DEWAYNE
570 TROXTEL DRIVE VALLEY HEAD, 359893044
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HUGHES, COREY DEWAYNE
2513 O REAR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE
612 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HUSKINS, TERRI J
7912 LONG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA
1006 SHALLOWFORD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
1508 W 55TH ST Chattanooga, 374092301
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES
2828 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLALTION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
---
LOACH, DANA L
131 HAYE STREET FORT OGTHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
LONG, JEREMY RAY
1203 GRACIE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
MACLELLAN, LEE TAYLOR
1003 E BROW RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCDANIEL, MARK EDWARD
1716 JOHN ROSS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
MENARD, JOCELIN ANNETTE
9817 COLONY PARK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
MOON, COREY EUGENE
2407 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
PAYNE, JOZELL MARCUS
220 EVERGREEN TRAIL APT H CARTERSVILLE, 30121
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
---
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE
5204 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ROBINSON, TICALVIUS
2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RUSSELL, JARED DANIEL
77 ROUNDTREE COURT FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE )
---
SORKNESS, BRIAN SCOTT
2015 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
7510 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
TURNER, APRIL CANDACE
80 PLUM LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAIL TO YIELD )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
---
WALLACE, LENSEY MARIE
316 CLEVELAND STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY
2106 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
WILLIAMS, BARBARA NICOLE
6211 RICHON AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHED 2 (OXYCODONE)
SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHED 2(METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMSON, TROY NEAL
1587 WILLIAMSBURG CIR SE CLEVELAND, 373237466
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, RAVEN LANETTE
724 WREN AVENUE CAMDEN, 383206202
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|CAREATHERS, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/29/1966
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CLEMONS, KRISTIN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
|
|COFFMAN, STEVI JADE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CORDOVA, MAXIMILLIANO H
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|FARLOW, JAMES DANELLE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/02/1947
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- GAMBLING PROMOTION
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FORD, OTIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FRANCIS, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GALLO, BRANDON CORY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GRAYSON, ADRIAN T
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/08/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|HORTON, STEVEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HUGHES, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
- VIOLALTION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
|
|LOACH, DANA L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
|
|LONG, JEREMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MACLELLAN, LEE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCDANIEL, MARK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/29/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MENARD, JOCELIN ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|MOON, COREY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|PAYNE, JOZELL MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, JARED DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE )
|
|SORKNESS, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|TURNER, APRIL CANDACE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAIL TO YIELD )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
|WALLACE, LENSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|WILLIAMS, BARBARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHED 2 (OXYCODONE)
- SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHED 2(METH)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMSON, TROY NEAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, RAVEN LANETTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|