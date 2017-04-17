 Monday, April 17, 2017 70.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, April 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

CAREATHERS, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/29/1966
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLEMONS, KRISTIN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
COFFMAN, STEVI JADE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CORDOVA, MAXIMILLIANO H
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FARLOW, JAMES DANELLE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/02/1947
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING PROMOTION
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FORD, OTIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FRANCIS, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GALLO, BRANDON CORY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAYSON, ADRIAN T
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/08/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HORTON, STEVEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HUGHES, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
  • VIOLALTION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
LOACH, DANA L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
LONG, JEREMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MACLELLAN, LEE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCDANIEL, MARK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/29/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MENARD, JOCELIN ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
MOON, COREY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
PAYNE, JOZELL MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RUSSELL, JARED DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE )
SORKNESS, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TURNER, APRIL CANDACE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAIL TO YIELD )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
WALLACE, LENSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)


WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WILLIAMS, BARBARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHED 2 (OXYCODONE)
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHED 2(METH)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMSON, TROY NEAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, RAVEN LANETTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


