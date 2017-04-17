East Brainerd Family Loses Home To Fire On Monday Morning

Monday, April 17, 2017

An East Brainerd family lost their home to fire on Monday morning.

The family called 911 shortly before a.m. after discovering the fire.

At 4:57 a.m., Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to 226 Raintree Lane in Eastland Estates Subdivision.

When the first unit arrived on the scene, firefighters reported the home was 50 percent involved with some structure collapse. With the amount of fire throughout the house and the potential for additional structural collapse, firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the one structure.

Tri-Community crews remained on the scene putting out the hot spots.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Tri-Community Fire Marshal's Office.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The house is a total loss and damages have not been determined.