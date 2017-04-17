 Monday, April 17, 2017 68.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

East Brainerd Family Loses Home To Fire On Monday Morning

Monday, April 17, 2017
- photo by Tri-Community VFD Asst. Chief Daniel Hague?

An East Brainerd family lost their home to fire on Monday morning.

The family called 911 shortly before a.m. after discovering the fire.

At 4:57 a.m., Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to 226 Raintree Lane in Eastland Estates Subdivision.

When the first unit arrived on the scene, firefighters reported the home was 50 percent involved with some structure collapse. With the amount of fire throughout the house and the potential for additional structural collapse, firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the one structure.

Tri-Community crews remained on the scene putting out the hot spots.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Tri-Community Fire Marshal's Office.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The house is a total loss and damages have not been determined.


April 17, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For April 10-17

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 10-17: EDWARDS    JACE  ANTHONY    B/M     34        Officer OWENS         DUI-ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION PELL   MICHAEL      ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: CAREATHERS, JEROME  5213 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency:  FAILURE TO APPEAR --- CARPENTER, CHERYL ANNETTE  814 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Opinion

FDR, My President - And Response

Hear ye, hear ye, my friends around the table listening to or watching the news.  As an eight-year-old in second grade I began to develop a keen interest in our government, politics, war, and how to value and appreciate our relationship with other countries in far-off places because of the only President I had ever known.  My education was thrust upon me because of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What You Didn’t Read

As Easter Sunday dawned across the United States, you may have read where more than 20 protesters at one of the Tax Marches were arrested in Berkley, Calif., on Saturday. Perhaps you saw the article where the Student Senate at Cal-Davis just voted to make the American flag “optional” at its gatherings. CNN was telling us that between press secretary Sean Spicer and son-in-law Jared ... (click for more)

Sports

Rogers Pins 3-0 Loss On Baylor In Lady Trojan Final

The 2017 version of the Lady Trojans Invitational softball tournament at Warner Park this weekend had 16 of the best teams in the state present, including three defending state champions. When the final out had been recorded and the last pitch thrown, it was those happy young ladies from Meigs County who went home with the biggest trophy as they defeated Baylor in the championship ... (click for more)

Prep Baseball: McCallie Hosts Howard in Fund Raising Game at 5:30 p.m. Today

Consider a late dinner tonight and first take in the Howard at McCallie baseball game (first pitch 5:30 p.m.) to help the Howard baseball program. Now in its second season after a three year hiatus, Howard players and coaches are working hard to have a top quality home field and quality team as well. McCallie Helps : Tonight, all concession monies and donations at ... (click for more)


