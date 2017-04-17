Agreed Order Signed Ordering Demolition Of Cheeburger Cheeburger Building

Monday, April 17, 2017

An agreed order has been signed directing that the demolition of the partially-collapsed Cheeburger Cheeburger building at 138 Market St. proceed.

The order signed by Circuit Court Judge Marie Williams says "immediate demolition shall be required" on the former flour mill that dates to 1876.

The work is to be performed by a city contractor or a contractor paid by owner George W. Walls Jr.

The order was signed after the owner of Cheeburger Cheeburger, Charles Eich, said he "no longer had an interest in entering" the building.

One northbound lane of Market Street in front of the building has been closed since the collapse. Also closed is the block of Aquarium Way (2nd Street) between Cherry and Market.