Meigs County Man With "Largest Collection Of Child Pornography" Gets Relatively Light Sentence

A Meigs County man found with what Judge Sandy Mattice said he was told was "the largest cache of child pornography ever found" wound up with a relatively light sentence.

Keith Warren was given a five-year term for possession of child pornography.

Judge Mattice said he has sentenced defendants in cases where fewer pornographic items were found to almost 20 years in prison.

He said when he found that the prosecution and defense had agreed on a 60-month sentence, "I thought wow. I'm really surprised" - especially since the guideline range was 151-188 months.

Judge Mattice said prosecutor Terra Bay was normally pushing for guidelines sentences.

Ms. Bay said there were several special factors in this case.

She said the raid at the Warren home was back in 2010 and the indictment was not filed until 2015. She said there were speedy trial issues.

The prosecutor also said there were problems with the search. Law enforcement did not go in looking for pornography. Some of the evidence was suppressed at an earlier hearing.

She also cited the age (72) of the defendant and his frail health. She said, "His distended stomach and skeletal frame were very jarring."

The search was part of a drug trafficking investigation. No illegal drugs were found. Officers found 11 weapons, but they were all legal.

They did find CDs and DVDs depicting child pornography.

Warren was fined $17,500 and forfeited his computer equipment.

He was ordered to report to prison as soon as a location is designated.