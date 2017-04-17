 Monday, April 17, 2017 81.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Airport Getting Busier And Busier; Chicago, Newark Flights Doing Well

Monday, April 17, 2017

Chattanooga Airport officials said Monday that the airport keeps getting busier. President Terry Hart said February enplanements were up 23 percent over the previous February. March was even better - an increase of almost 28 percent over last March.

Mr. Hart said year to date the airport enplanements are up 23 percent.

Almost 41,000 customers have flown out of Chattanooga since July 1, it was stated.

He said all the airlines using the local airport have seen increase with Delta up eight percent, American up 17 percent and Allegiant up four percent. 

Mr. Hart also said that the Chicago and Newark flights launched by United Airlines in September "are doing quite well."

He said the Chicago flights are getting occupancy in the 70 percent range and on into the 80s.

Mr. Hart said the Newark flights had a slower start, but are to the 60s and on into the 70s now.

Dan Jacobson, board chairman, told of coming back on a recent Newark flight with all but one seat filled.

Mr. Hart said service on the two flights has been good, with Chicago having 12 cancellations and nine of those weather-related. Newark has had 15 cancellations with all but one weather-related.

The airport is planning to draft a new master plan, having already exceeded many marks in a 2010 document. Mr. Hart said five different consulting firms had applied to help prepare it. One will be chosen soon.

The airport expects $21 million in income for the upcoming fiscal year - a rise of four percent.

Expenses are tabbed at $14 million. The airport will use over $4 million as its part of $13 million in upgrades.

The airport currently has an $18 million fund balance.

Mr. Hart said Tailwind Concessions has been a success story at the airport.

He said the previous vendor reached about $800,000 in revenue "in one of the few good years." He said Tailwind brought in $1.5 million in 2015 and over $2 million last year.

"They are giving our customers what they expect and what they deserve," he said.

 


April 17, 2017

Meigs County Man With "Largest Collection Of Child Pornography" Gets Relatively Light Sentence

April 17, 2017

Goggans Retiring As County Magistrate; County Commission To Name Replacement

April 17, 2017

Infant Nearly Drowns In Bathtub In Hixson


A Meigs County man found with what Judge Sandy Mattice said he was told was "the largest cache of child pornography ever found" wound up with a relatively light sentence. Keith Warren was ... (click for more)

Nathaniel Goggans is retiring from his position as a county magistrate. This was the last day (Monday) for applications to be taken at the County Commission office. Interviews will take ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded on Monday to the 2400 block of Hunt Heights Drive for the report of a near-drowning involving an infant.   Initial reports were that ... (click for more)


Meigs County Man With "Largest Collection Of Child Pornography" Gets Relatively Light Sentence

A Meigs County man found with what Judge Sandy Mattice said he was told was "the largest cache of child pornography ever found" wound up with a relatively light sentence. Keith Warren was given a five-year term for possession of child pornography. Judge Mattice said he has sentenced defendants in cases where fewer pornographic items were found to almost 20 years in prison. ... (click for more)

Goggans Retiring As County Magistrate; County Commission To Name Replacement

Nathaniel Goggans is retiring from his position as a county magistrate. This was the last day (Monday) for applications to be taken at the County Commission office. Interviews will take place after the County Commission meeting on Wednesday. Voting will take place at the April 26 Commission Recess Meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the Commission Assembly Room 402, Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Opinion

FDR, My President - And Response

Hear ye, hear ye, my friends around the table listening to or watching the news.  As an eight-year-old in second grade I began to develop a keen interest in our government, politics, war, and how to value and appreciate our relationship with other countries in far-off places because of the only President I had ever known.  My education was thrust upon me because of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What You Didn’t Read

As Easter Sunday dawned across the United States, you may have read where more than 20 protesters at one of the Tax Marches were arrested in Berkley, Calif., on Saturday. Perhaps you saw the article where the Student Senate at Cal-Davis just voted to make the American flag “optional” at its gatherings. CNN was telling us that between press secretary Sean Spicer and son-in-law Jared ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Outduels Jacksonville Sunday For 1-0 Win

Jacksonville, Fl. - - - Chattanooga Lookouts first baseman Jon Rodriguez hit a seventh-inning solo home run for the only scoring in the Lookouts, 1-0, win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of 3,706 to witness the finale of the highest-attended series in the history of the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville Sunday afternoon. Paul Clemens started for Chattanooga and ... (click for more)

Prep Baseball: McCallie Hosts Howard in Fund Raising Game at 5:30 p.m. Today

Consider a late dinner tonight and first take in the Howard at McCallie baseball game (first pitch 5:30 p.m.) to help the Howard baseball program. Now in its second season after a three year hiatus, Howard players and coaches are working hard to have a top quality home field and quality team as well. McCallie Helps : Tonight, all concession monies and donations at ... (click for more)


