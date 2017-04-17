Lightning Strikes Home On Mowbray Mountain During Monday Night Storm

Monday, April 17, 2017

Lightning struck a house on Mowbray Mountain during a Monday evening thunderstorm.

The home owner called 911 after the strike at 1124 Montlake Road.

At 8:40 p.m., the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to the residence. Fire officials confirmed lightning had struck the eaves at the corner of the home and blew off the soffit and the interior sheetrock in an upstairs bedroom. No injuries were reported.

Damages are reported to be around $5,000-$7,000.

The lightning strike caused electrical issues to the home. So, the homeowners were to stay with family members for the night.



Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department stood by at the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department station for any additional emergency calls.