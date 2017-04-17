 Monday, April 17, 2017 70.7°F   thunderstorms and rain   Thunderstorms and Rain

Breaking News


Lightning Strikes Home On Mowbray Mountain During Monday Night Storm

Monday, April 17, 2017

Lightning struck a house on Mowbray Mountain during a Monday evening thunderstorm.

The home owner called 911 after the strike at 1124 Montlake Road.

At 8:40 p.m., the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to the residence. Fire officials confirmed lightning had struck the eaves at the corner of the home and blew off the soffit and the interior sheetrock in an upstairs bedroom. No injuries were reported.

Damages are reported to be around $5,000-$7,000.

The lightning strike caused electrical issues to the home. So, the homeowners were to stay with family members for the night.

Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department stood by at the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department station for any additional emergency calls.


April 17, 2017

Lightning Strikes Home On Mowbray Mountain During Monday Night Storm

April 17, 2017

Meigs County Man With "Largest Collection Of Child Pornography" Gets Relatively Light Sentence

April 17, 2017

Goggans Retiring As County Magistrate; County Commission To Name Replacement


Lightning struck a house on Mowbray Mountain during a Monday evening thunderstorm. The home owner called 911 after the strike at 1124 Montlake Road. At  8:40 p.m. , the Mowbray ... (click for more)

A Meigs County man found with what Judge Sandy Mattice said he was told was "the largest cache of child pornography ever found" wound up with a relatively light sentence. Keith Warren was ... (click for more)

Nathaniel Goggans is retiring from his position as a county magistrate. This was the last day (Monday) for applications to be taken at the County Commission office. Interviews will take ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Lightning Strikes Home On Mowbray Mountain During Monday Night Storm

Lightning struck a house on Mowbray Mountain during a Monday evening thunderstorm. The home owner called 911 after the strike at 1124 Montlake Road. At  8:40 p.m. , the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to the residence. Fire officials confirmed lightning had struck the eaves at the corner of the home and blew off the soffit and the interior sheetrock ... (click for more)

Meigs County Man With "Largest Collection Of Child Pornography" Gets Relatively Light Sentence

A Meigs County man found with what Judge Sandy Mattice said he was told was "the largest cache of child pornography ever found" wound up with a relatively light sentence. Keith Warren was given a five-year term for possession of child pornography. Judge Mattice said he has sentenced defendants in cases where fewer pornographic items were found to almost 20 years in prison. ... (click for more)

Opinion

FDR, My President - And Response

Hear ye, hear ye, my friends around the table listening to or watching the news.  As an eight-year-old in second grade I began to develop a keen interest in our government, politics, war, and how to value and appreciate our relationship with other countries in far-off places because of the only President I had ever known.  My education was thrust upon me because of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What You Didn’t Read

As Easter Sunday dawned across the United States, you may have read where more than 20 protesters at one of the Tax Marches were arrested in Berkley, Calif., on Saturday. Perhaps you saw the article where the Student Senate at Cal-Davis just voted to make the American flag “optional” at its gatherings. CNN was telling us that between press secretary Sean Spicer and son-in-law Jared ... (click for more)

Sports

Mustangs Crush Hurricanes 14-4 In District 5-3A Baseball

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Walker Valley rattled the fences Monday against East Hamilton pitching ace Nick Woods and three relievers. The Mustangs banged out 13 hits, including four triples – two by Tucker Mendenhall – and three doubles and finished off their punishment with a seven-run fifth inning for a 14-4 rout of the Hurricanes in District 5-3A baseball ... (click for more)

Prep Baseball: McCallie Hosts Howard in Fund Raising Game at 5:30 p.m. Today

Consider a late dinner tonight and first take in the Howard at McCallie baseball game (first pitch 5:30 p.m.) to help the Howard baseball program. Now in its second season after a three year hiatus, Howard players and coaches are working hard to have a top quality home field and quality team as well. McCallie Helps : Tonight, all concession monies and donations at ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors