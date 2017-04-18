MORE PHOTOS: Mayor And City Council Swearing In Ceremony

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

At ceremony - photo by Lawson Whitaker

Rites were held at the Tivoli - photo by Lawson Whitaker

Mayor Berke and family - photo by Lawson Whitaker

Mayor Andy Berke was sworn in for a second four-year term at the Tivoli Theatre on Monday afternoon.

City Council members also took their oaths in a brief ceremony.