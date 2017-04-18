Greeneville Lottery Player Wins $1,000 Per Week For Life

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

A Greeneville, Tn., Lottery player has won $1,000 a week for life.

It happened in Monday night’s “CASH 4 LIFE” drawing.

This is Tennessee’s first winner of one of the game’s two lifelong prizes, paid in annual installments for the winner’s lifetime.

Tennessee is one of eight other states that offer CASH 4 LIFE, which has a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

No additional information is available until the winner claims the prize.

CASH 4 LIFE details include: