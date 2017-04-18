 Tuesday, April 18, 2017 67.5°F   drizzle   Light Drizzle

Greeneville Lottery Player Wins $1,000 Per Week For Life

A Greeneville, Tn., Lottery player has won $1,000 a week for life.

 

It happened in Monday night’s “CASH 4 LIFE” drawing.

 

This is Tennessee’s first winner of one of the game’s two lifelong prizes, paid in annual installments for the winner’s lifetime.

 

Tennessee is one of eight other states that offer CASH 4 LIFE, which has a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

 

No additional information is available until the winner claims the prize.

 

CASH 4 LIFE details include:

 

  • Top prize is $1,000 a Day for Life
  • Second prize is $1,000 a Week for Life
  • $2 per play
  • Players select 5 numbers from a field of 1-60 and 1 Cash Ball from a field of 1-4
  • There are 7 additional ways to win a prize in CASH 4 LIFE, for a total of 9 prize levels
  • Drawings are held twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET
  • Overall odds to win a prize are 1:8

Mike Walden Begins 10th Term As Election Commission Chairman

Opinion

Make The Crazy Parking Lot Deal Better

On Monday, April 10, a dozen interested citizens attended the board meeting of the CDRC (Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation) to question why the city would contemplate selling a parking lot on King Street (behind St. John’s Restaurant) to a developer for $134,700, when the city bought the parking lot in 2007 for $195,000. Ten of those citizens pointed out that prices ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why I Make My Bed

About three years ago the simple act of making my bed every morning morphed into an art form. It was shorty after June of 2014, right after Naval Adm. William H. McRaven, ninth commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, gave the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Texas. This past weekend, as I was searching for a new book to read on Amazon, I noticed the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mustangs Crush Hurricanes 14-4 In District 5-3A Baseball

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – As far as East Hamilton’s baseball team was concerned on Monday, heavy rain was about three hours late hitting the Walker Valley High School campus. Walker Valley rattled the fences Monday against East Hamilton pitching ace Nick Woods and three relievers, banged out 13 hits, including four triples – two by Tucker Mendenhall – and three doubles and finished ... (click for more)

Prep Baseball: CCS Gains Win; Mercer Throws 4-Hit Shutout

Chattanooga Christian used an eight-hit attack at the plate and a four-hit shutout performance on the mound from senior Matthew Mercer to defeat visiting Sequatchie County, 7-0, in a district baseball game Monday. Going for his third straight perfect game, Mercer (4-1) retired the first nine batters he faced before Chase Girdley’s bloop single to left to open the top of ... (click for more)


