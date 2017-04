Tuesday, April 18, 2017

A young woman who fell off a bluff on Lookout Mountain below Covenant College was rescued Tuesday afternoon. She is a student at the college.

She was able to call a friend who alerted authorities.

Multiple emergency crews from Dade, Walker, and Hamilton counties and the National Park Service were on the scene.

Officials said she fell 40 feet to a ledge, which had another 60 feet below it. She was hiking alone, and apparently lost her footing. She did not have any serious injuries.