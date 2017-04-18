City Council To Work Out Details Of "Open Container" On Station Street

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

A bill allowing patrons to drink "open container" along Station Street next to the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

It will now be up to the City Council to set the parameters on how the process will work and what restrictions will be included.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod asked what controls there will be to prevent minors from joining in the drinking.

City Attorney Wade Hinton said nearby businesses that serve alcohol would have the same responsibilities of not serving to minors.

Councilman Darrin Ledford asked about having check points at either end of the street as he said are in effect at Beale Street in Memphis.

Jon Kinsey, Choo Choo owner, said two special events have already been held on Station Street, including one that attracted over 2,000 people in 35-degree weather.

He said plans are to have many more festivals along the street that borders several new entertainment venues.

Mr. Kinsey, the former mayor, said both Memphis and Nashville have open container areas.

Station Street spans 580 feet and borders the Choo Choo along the northern side of the street. There are five pieces of property that border the southern side.

The businesses that make up the northern side are:STIR – A restaurant owned by Square One Holdings. STIR opened in November 2015 and has already been named by Southern Living as one of the Top 50 Places in the South.

Frothy Monkey opened March. It is a Nashville-based breakfast-through-dinner coffee shop. The Chattanooga site is the restaurant's first location outside of Nashville and is also their largest store.

Comedy Catch & Backstage Bar is a 30-year comedy club that relocated from Brainerd Road to Station Street in November 2015.

Revelry Room & Hush Lounge are a new 500-person music venue. The venue opened in September 2015.

Songbirds Guitar Museum features the world’s largest collection of rare and vintage guitars. With almost 2,000 pieces in the collection, the museum will hold rotating exhibits of 350-400. The museum opened in early March.

The businesses that make up the southern side are Terminal Brewhouse, which launched in 2007.

Currently under construction, the J Martin Building will hold 4,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 12 apartments above. This project is valued at over $3 million and represents the latest investment to Station Street.