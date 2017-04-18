 Tuesday, April 18, 2017 70.9°F   thunderstorms and rain   Light Thunderstorms and Rain

Breaking News


City Council To Work Out Details Of "Open Container" On Station Street

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

A bill allowing patrons to drink "open container" along Station Street next to the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

It will now be up to the City Council to set the parameters on how the process will work and what restrictions will be included.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod asked what controls there will be to prevent minors from joining in the drinking.

City Attorney Wade Hinton said nearby businesses that serve alcohol would have the same responsibilities of not serving to minors.

Councilman Darrin Ledford asked about having check points at either end of the street as he said are in effect at Beale Street in Memphis.

Jon Kinsey, Choo Choo owner, said two special events have already been held on Station Street, including one that attracted over 2,000 people in 35-degree weather.

He said plans are to have many more festivals along the street that borders several new entertainment venues.

Mr. Kinsey, the former mayor, said both Memphis and Nashville have open container areas.

Station Street spans 580 feet and borders the Choo Choo along the northern side of the street. There are five pieces of property that border the southern side.

The businesses that make up the northern side are:STIR – A restaurant owned by Square One Holdings. STIR opened in November 2015 and has already been named by Southern Living as one of the Top 50 Places in the South.

Frothy Monkey opened March. It is a Nashville-based breakfast-through-dinner coffee shop. The Chattanooga site is the restaurant's first location outside of Nashville and is also their largest store.

Comedy Catch & Backstage Bar is a 30-year comedy club that relocated from Brainerd Road to Station Street in November 2015.

Revelry Room & Hush Lounge are a new 500-person music venue. The venue opened in September 2015.

Songbirds Guitar Museum features the world’s largest collection of rare and vintage guitars. With almost 2,000 pieces in the collection, the museum will hold rotating exhibits of 350-400. The museum opened in early March.

The businesses that make up the southern side are Terminal Brewhouse, which launched in 2007.

Currently under construction, the J Martin Building will hold 4,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 12 apartments above. This project is valued at over $3 million and represents the latest investment to Station Street.


April 18, 2017

Police Investigate Death At Orange Grove Residence

April 18, 2017

City Increases Contract By $380,000 With Local Firm For Security Services Along New Riverwalk Section

April 18, 2017

City Council To Work Out Details Of "Open Container" On Station Street


A body was found in a van at an Orange Grove residence on Tuesday. The location is on Lillian Court. Chattanooga Police were investigating. The Medical Examiner's Office was also ... (click for more)

The city is increasing a blanket contract by $380,000 with a local firm for security services along the newest section of the Riverwalk from Ross's Landing to St. Elmo. The extra funding will ... (click for more)

A bill allowing patrons to drink "open container" along Station Street next to the Chattanooga Choo Choo. It will now be up to the City Council to set the parameters on how the process will ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Investigate Death At Orange Grove Residence

A body was found in a van at an Orange Grove residence on Tuesday. The location is on Lillian Court. Chattanooga Police were investigating. The Medical Examiner's Office was also involved. (click for more)

City Increases Contract By $380,000 With Local Firm For Security Services Along New Riverwalk Section

The city is increasing a blanket contract by $380,000 with a local firm for security services along the newest section of the Riverwalk from Ross's Landing to St. Elmo. The extra funding will go to SEI Inc. of 5811 Lee Highway. Justin Holland, public works administrator, said the city had earlier spent $150,000 with the firm. The new total will be $530,000. The contract ... (click for more)

Opinion

Make The Crazy Parking Lot Deal Better

On Monday, April 10, a dozen interested citizens attended the board meeting of the CDRC (Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation) to question why the city would contemplate selling a parking lot on King Street (behind St. John’s Restaurant) to a developer for $134,700, when the city bought the parking lot in 2007 for $195,000. Ten of those citizens pointed out that prices ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why I Make My Bed

About three years ago the simple act of making my bed every morning morphed into an art form. It was shorty after June of 2014, right after Naval Adm. William H. McRaven, ninth commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, gave the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Texas. This past weekend, as I was searching for a new book to read on Amazon, I noticed the ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Start Final Week Of Spring Football Practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee's final week of spring practice got underway on Tuesday afternoon as rain forced the Vols inside the Anderson Training Center for a 90-minute session in full pads. Following the conclusion of practice, coach  Butch Jones  met with reporters to talk about his team's approach to their final week of formal workouts and how they ... (click for more)

Bill Anderson, Vols' Radio Analyst Passes Away At Age 80

Bill Anderson, co-captain of Tennessee’s 1957 football team, who later played for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and was the longtime football color analyst with John Ward on Vol Radio Network broadcasts for three decades, passed away Tuesday . Anderson, who lived in Knoxville, was 80-years-old. “It is indeed a sad day for the University of Tennessee and the Vol Network ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors