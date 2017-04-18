 Tuesday, April 18, 2017 70.9°F   thunderstorms and rain   Light Thunderstorms and Rain

Dyer, Brennan Set To Plead Guilty May 3 To Mail And Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Two Chattanooga men who authorities say swindled some 258 investors out of more than $3.5 million are set to plead guilty in Federal Court on May 3 at 2 p.m. Many prominent Chattanoogans were among the victims.

Douglas Dyer and James Brennan are to plead guilty to wire and mail fraud as well as tax evasion.

Dyer, a former president of the Chattanooga Quarterback Club, is also charged with willfully disobeying an order of Federal Judge Travis McDonough. He is agreeing to plead guilty to that charge. He faces up to six months in prison and a fine up to $5,000 in that case.

Dyer and Brennan face up to five years in federal prison in each case and up to 10 years if the sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

Prosecutors said the amount owed to the IRS by Brennan is $184,022.84 and by Dyer is $354,251.58.

The plea agreement says the pair operated a venture called Scenic City from 2008 to 2016 that they claimed would use investments to incorporate eight Tennessee businesses. They said they would use Scenic City funds to acquire small private businesses (reverse merger).

However, prosecutors said no reverse mergers were created and most of the money from investors went into the private accounts of Dyer and Brennan.

The plea agreement says they "diverted a significant portion of the money to their personal accounts which they then spent on personal items."

It says the pair issued stock certificates to investors, but failed to make proper filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required.

The SEC announced in late July of last year that it had won a court-ordered asset freeze to halt "an ongoing fraud by two former Chattanooga brokers with disciplinary histories who allegedly raised more than $5 million from investors without using the money as promised."

The plea agreement says Dyer and Brennan listed the embezzled funds as long-term capital gains, avoiding a significantly higher tax rate if they had been reported as regular income.

The SEC action said over a five-year period that Carole Johnston Brennan received $30,000 of the funds and Alison Ford Dyer received $286,000.

SEC attorney Robert Schroeder said following publicity about the case that his office "was inundated" with people with complaints about the pair. He said some went back to 2003.

He said some complainants alleged that the pair sought individuals to send $7,500 and a video and they "could help them become stars."

An attorney acknowledged there are not enough assets to cover the millions investors are owed.

He said the SEC had been sent "tons" of financial data, but the SEC said it has not been told who sent what amount of money to Dyer and Brennan and where the money went.

Authorities said it appeared that money went into bank accounts, then was quickly dispersed out of the accounts.

 


