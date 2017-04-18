City Increases Contract By $380,000 With Local Firm For Security Services Along New Riverwalk Section

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

The city is increasing a blanket contract by $380,000 with a local firm for security services along the newest section of the Riverwalk from Ross's Landing to St. Elmo.

The extra funding will go to SEI Inc. of 5811 Lee Highway.

Justin Holland, public works administrator, said the city had earlier spent $150,000 with the firm.

The new total will be $530,000.

The contract expires at the end of June.

Mr. Holland said the company is providing "18-hour, seven-day-a-week" security service along that section in South Chattanooga.