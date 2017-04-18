 Tuesday, April 18, 2017 67.1°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Man Shot On E. 23rd Street On Tuesday Night

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

A man was shot on East 23rd Street on Tuesday night.

He was taken to a hospital by EMS after reportedly being shot multiple times.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.


April 18, 2017

Man Shot On E. 23rd Street On Tuesday Night

April 18, 2017

Mitchell, Smith To Lead City Council

April 18, 2017

City Council Approves All Berke Appointments; Fire Chief Adams To Retire Later This Year


A man was shot on East 23rd Street on Tuesday night. He was taken to a hospital by EMS after reportedly being shot multiple times. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. (click for more)

Jerry Mitchell was chosen as chairman of the City Council and Ken Smith as vice chairman. Both of the choices were unanimous. The new council includes just five holdovers from the past group. (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved all the appointees of Mayor Andy Berke to lead departments, though some faced some questions. Among those approved was Fire Chief Chris ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Shot On E. 23rd Street On Tuesday Night

A man was shot on East 23rd Street on Tuesday night. He was taken to a hospital by EMS after reportedly being shot multiple times. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. (click for more)

Mitchell, Smith To Lead City Council

Jerry Mitchell was chosen as chairman of the City Council and Ken Smith as vice chairman. Both of the choices were unanimous. The new council includes just five holdovers from the past group. (click for more)

Opinion

Make The Crazy Parking Lot Deal Better

On Monday, April 10, a dozen interested citizens attended the board meeting of the CDRC (Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation) to question why the city would contemplate selling a parking lot on King Street (behind St. John’s Restaurant) to a developer for $134,700, when the city bought the parking lot in 2007 for $195,000. Ten of those citizens pointed out that prices ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Do You Agree With This?

There is a popular report zipping around on the Internet right now called “The Trump Rule.” It is not true but that is “false with an asterisk.” It claims that President Trump said, in a recent interview with CNBC, “I could end the deficit in five minutes. You just pass a law that says anytime there is a deficit of more than 3 percent of the GNP, all sitting members of Congress ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Start Final Week Of Spring Football Practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee's final week of spring practice got underway on Tuesday afternoon as rain forced the Vols inside the Anderson Training Center for a 90-minute session in full pads. Following the conclusion of practice, coach  Butch Jones  met with reporters to talk about his team's approach to their final week of formal workouts and how they ... (click for more)

Bill Anderson, Vols' Radio Analyst Passes Away At Age 80

Bill Anderson, co-captain of Tennessee’s 1957 football team, who later played for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and was the longtime football color analyst with John Ward on Vol Radio Network broadcasts for three decades, passed away Tuesday . Anderson, who lived in Knoxville, was 80-years-old. “It is indeed a sad day for the University of Tennessee and the Vol Network ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors