4 Attorneys Seek To Replace Goggans As Magistrate

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Four attorneys have applied to replace the retiring Nathaniel Goggans as a Hamilton County magistrate.

They are Galen P. Pickard, J. Micah Guster, III, Andrew S. Basler and Robert T. Davis.

Monday was the last day to apply.

Interviews were to take place after the County Commission meeting today (Wednesday).

Voting will take place at the April 26 Commission Recess Meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the Commission Assembly Room 402, Hamilton County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Ave.

The magistrates set bonds and sign warrants from an office at the County Jail.