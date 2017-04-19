 Wednesday, April 19, 2017 78.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


PHOTOS: Cheeburger Cheeburger Building Demolition

Wednesday, April 19, 2017
  • - photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9
  • - photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9
  • - photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9
  • - photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9
  • - photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9

Demolition on the Cheeburger Cheeburger Building began on Wednesday.

April 19, 2017

PHOTOS: Cheeburger Cheeburger Building Demolition

April 19, 2017

County Commission Approves $50,000 For East Ridge High Stadium Restrooms

April 19, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/19/17


Demolition on the Cheeburger Cheeburger Building began on Wednesday. (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday approved spending $50,000 for public restrooms at the rebuilt East Ridge High School stadium. Commissioner Greg Martin cast the only no vote. He said ... (click for more)

(click for more)


Breaking News

PHOTOS: Cheeburger Cheeburger Building Demolition

Demolition on the Cheeburger Cheeburger Building began on Wednesday. (click for more)

County Commission Approves $50,000 For East Ridge High Stadium Restrooms

The County Commission on Wednesday approved spending $50,000 for public restrooms at the rebuilt East Ridge High School stadium. Commissioner Greg Martin cast the only no vote. He said the county schools only recently turned over athletic fields and facilities at East Ridge High to the city of East Ridge with the understanding the city had the means to fix them up. He said, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The School's Problem Isn't Financial, It's Spiritual And Political

People think my heart has grown cold against young people in Chattanooga. That's not the case. I saw this coming from a mile away after spending 15 years in the school system. My heart has grown cold to adults who use and abuse these children for salaries and money to keep funding schools that are failing. We care more about state championships than state tests. These failing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Do You Agree With This?

There is a popular report zipping around on the Internet right now called “The Trump Rule.” It is not true but that is “false with an asterisk.” It claims that President Trump said, in a recent interview with CNBC, “I could end the deficit in five minutes. You just pass a law that says anytime there is a deficit of more than 3 percent of the GNP, all sitting members of Congress ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. “I wasn’t necessarily the most talented player to begin with,” Fager says. “I remember in the eighth grade I couldn’t even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better.” On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much ... (click for more)

Bill Anderson, Vols' Radio Analyst Passes Away At Age 80

Bill Anderson, co-captain of Tennessee’s 1957 football team, who later played for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and was the longtime football color analyst with John Ward on Vol Radio Network broadcasts for three decades, passed away Tuesday . Anderson, who lived in Knoxville, was 80-years-old. “It is indeed a sad day for the University of Tennessee and the Vol Network ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors