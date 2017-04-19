PHOTOS: Cheeburger Cheeburger Building Demolition

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. “I wasn’t necessarily the most talented player to begin with,” Fager says. “I remember in the eighth grade I couldn’t even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better.” On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much ... (click for more)
Bill Anderson, co-captain of Tennessee’s 1957 football team, who later played for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and was the longtime football color analyst with John Ward on Vol Radio Network broadcasts for three decades, passed away Tuesday . Anderson, who lived in Knoxville, was 80-years-old. “It is indeed a sad day for the University of Tennessee and the Vol Network ... (click for more)