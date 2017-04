Wednesday, April 19, 2017

The first Tennessee gas hike since 1989, proposed by Governor Bill Haslam, passed the Tennessee House and the Senate on Wednesday.

The vote in the Tennessee House was 60 to 37. The vote in the Senate was 25 to 6.

Governor Haslam will need to now finalize the proposal.

The tax will fund almost 1,000 road projects and increase the cost of unleaded gas by seven cents.

At the same time, there will be a drop in the tax on food.

Proponents said it would be a net tax decrease.