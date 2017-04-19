Longtime Bradley County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kester Calfee Dies

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

A longtime Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputy passed away Wednesday after a long battle with an illness.

Retired Deputy Kester Calfee was lovingly referred to as “Ole’ Kester” by his coworkers, and those who worked with him in the Judicial Services Division.



Mr. Calfee served at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office for more than 10 years as a full-time deputy, that doesn’t represent the many years he volunteered with the agency. In November 2015 he retired, and his dedicated service was honored at Bradley County Sheriff Office’s annual Christmas Party.

Sheriff Watson said, “Deputy Kester Calfee was truly a public servant to the residents of Cleveland / Bradley County. He was truly a man that had a big heart, who never met a stranger. Everybody who knew Kester loved him, because his selfless passion for people was unparalleled. It was truly an honor to work with a man who had compassion for those he served, and understood the oath that he was sworn to uphold when becoming a deputy sheriff.



"Deputy Calfee will forever be remembered as part of the Bradley County Sheriff Office’s family, who was assigned employee number (1598) and had the radio call number of (JS-6). Our agency will focus on caring for his wife, Judy Calfee, and the rest of his beloved family in their time of need. I petition the community to pray for his family during this difficult time, as they start preparing for their loved one’s funeral services.”



Deputy Calfee spent the majority of his career in the Judicial Services Division serving Civil Process and operating the security desk at the Bradley County Judicial Complex. He was truly cherished by many court officials, especially the court clerks who worked in the General Sessions and Criminal Court Clerks’ offices.



Upon retiring, Mr. Calfee held the rank of Corporal and was the division’s Field Training Officer. Many awards and recognitions were bestowed on Calfee which include being honored as “Employee of the Year”.



Funeral arrangements are pending, and will be announced at a later time. Bradley County Sheriff Office will be in charge of the procession to Deputy Calfee’s final resting place.

