Longtime Bradley County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kester Calfee Dies

A longtime Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputy passed away Wednesday after a long battle with an illness.

Retired Deputy Kester Calfee was lovingly referred to as “Ole’ Kester” by his coworkers, and those who worked with him in the Judicial Services Division.

Mr. Calfee served at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office for more than 10 years as a full-time deputy, that doesn’t represent the many years he volunteered with the agency. In November 2015 he retired, and his dedicated service was honored at Bradley County Sheriff Office’s annual Christmas Party.

Sheriff Watson said, “Deputy Kester Calfee was truly a public servant to the residents of Cleveland / Bradley County. He was truly a man that had a big heart, who never met a stranger. Everybody who knew Kester loved him, because his selfless passion for people was unparalleled. It was truly an honor to work with a man who had compassion for those he served, and understood the oath that he was sworn to uphold when becoming a deputy sheriff.

"Deputy Calfee will forever be remembered as part of the Bradley County Sheriff Office’s family, who was assigned employee number (1598) and had the radio call number of (JS-6). Our agency will focus on caring for his wife, Judy Calfee, and the rest of his beloved family in their time of need. I petition the community to pray for his family during this difficult time, as they start preparing for their loved one’s funeral services.”

Deputy Calfee spent the majority of his career in the Judicial Services Division serving Civil Process and operating the security desk at the Bradley County Judicial Complex. He was truly cherished by many court officials, especially the court clerks who worked in the General Sessions and Criminal Court Clerks’ offices.

Upon retiring, Mr. Calfee held the rank of Corporal and was the division’s Field Training Officer. Many awards and recognitions were bestowed on Calfee which include being honored as “Employee of the Year”.

Funeral arrangements are pending, and will be announced at a later time. Bradley County Sheriff Office will be in charge of the procession to Deputy Calfee’s final resting place.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: GUSTUS JR, ADRIAN LAMAR B 18 M 0 1 JV 271734 HARASSMENT HANNER JR, CECIL LAMAR B 35 M 0 1 ... (click for more)


Opinion

The School's Problem Isn't Financial, It's Spiritual And Political

People think my heart has grown cold against young people in Chattanooga. That's not the case. I saw this coming from a mile away after spending 15 years in the school system. My heart has grown cold to adults who use and abuse these children for salaries and money to keep funding schools that are failing. We care more about state championships than state tests. These failing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Do You Agree With This?

There is a popular report zipping around on the Internet right now called “The Trump Rule.” It is not true but that is “false with an asterisk.” It claims that President Trump said, in a recent interview with CNBC, “I could end the deficit in five minutes. You just pass a law that says anytime there is a deficit of more than 3 percent of the GNP, all sitting members of Congress ... (click for more)

Sports

Langner, Hyatt New Volleyball Coaches At East Hamilton

Volleyball at East Hamilton will certainly have an international flavor next season. Bruna Langner, who is from Curitiba, Brazil, has been named the Lady Hurricanes’ new head coach and Bojana Hyatt, who hails from Pale Bosnia/Herzegovina, will be a volunteer assistant. Langner and Hyatt played college volleyball together at Lee University and both were all-America standouts ... (click for more)

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. “I wasn’t necessarily the most talented player to begin with,” Fager says. “I remember in the eighth grade I couldn’t even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better.” On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much ... (click for more)


