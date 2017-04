Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

MARIHUANA FOR RESALEPOSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE---JONES, PHIL4305 CANE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---KEEF, CRAIG DEWAYNE2016 A PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES3271 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJUANA)---MOORE, ASHLEY MICHELLE2415 BIDGE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT (POLICE)ASSAULT (POLICE)DISORDERLY CONDUCT---ODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON2123 DAVENPORT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ORTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN1732 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---POWELL, DANIEL TYLER4405 KATIE KIM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POWER, MICHAEL STEPHAN2887 STEWART TRAL CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBAITON (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR 0VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )VIOLATJON OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---RAYMOND, DORIAN JR1714 PORTLAND STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---REESE, DAVID PATRICK5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTALKINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBURGLARY---REEVES, CLAYTON A313 GRANT DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SEGURA-SANCHEZ, ANTONIO1809 WHEELER STREET CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SNYDER, SHAWN AUGUST7328 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---STATEN, GARY LEEP.O. BOX 39141 BIRMINGHAM, 35208Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEAR---STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD1010 KENNY WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TONEY, MARVIN LEBRON1808 NORTH HOLZCLAW CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHALEY, GARRETT TYLER5228 LAWANA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---WRIGHT, MICHAEL EUGENE14219 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ZEISER, PHILIP BRUCE3131 MTN CREEK ROAD 1A8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BARFIELD, WILLIAM SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/06/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BENITONE, VICTORIA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR BHANDARI, AKASH RAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CARTWRIGHT, DYLAN SLADE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT (BRADLEY COUNTY) COBB, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAILE, ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/06/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) FIGUEROA, PABLO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW FISHER, JAMES LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/24/1958

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUZMAN, SALVADOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAKE, COLLEEN ROSE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF METH

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HAMILTON, BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/28/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING) HAYS, ETHAN MCCOOL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/20/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HERNANDEZ-CUN, HUBERTO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ISAAC, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACKSON, CHARLES LUKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 JARRETT, STEVEN DANTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE

POSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

JONES, PHIL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/02/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE KEEF, CRAIG DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJUANA) MOORE, ASHLEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/12/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (POLICE)

ASSAULT (POLICE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ORTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC PETTY, ANTONIO L

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/09/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POWELL, DANIEL TYLER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWER, MICHAEL STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBAITON (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR 0

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )

VIOLATJON OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

RAYMOND, DORIAN JR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA REESE, DAVID PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/28/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STALKING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY REEVES, CLAYTON A

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SEGURA-SANCHEZ, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHEVLIN, JAMES SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/06/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMARTT, CHRISTOPHER GLENN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SNYDER, SHAWN AUGUST

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STATEN, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 12/30/1948

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/10/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TONEY, MARVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA