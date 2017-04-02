 Sunday, April 2, 2017 64.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Bicyclist Hit By Train At Dalton; Is Airlifted To Erlanger

Sunday, April 2, 2017

A bicyclist was hit by a train in Dalton on Saturday night and was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital.

It happened at the railroad crossing at Thornton Avenue and Tyler Street.

Police said the investigation determined that the bicyclist disregarded the railroad barrier and rode around it as the train was approaching the intersection southbound.  The railroad barrier was functioning with both lights and also audio signals. The train was also blowing its horn.

The train hit the bicyclist, who was thrown approximately 10 to 15 feet away from the train tracks and landed in the gravel. His bike landed nearby.

Police have identified the victim, but have not yet released his ID.

Police said they believe that he may be either homeless or moving in between places to stay right now.


April 2, 2017

Shannon Ketchersid Found Not Guilty Of Assaulting Friend Marcus Keith

April 2, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 1, 2017

19-Year-Old Toriq Johnson Was Shot 5 Times, According To Autopsy Report


A Criminal Court jury found Shannon Frank Ketchersid not guilty of assaulting his longtime friend, Marcus Keith, on April 3, 2015. Ketchersid, in the trial for reckless aggravated assault ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR-ZACARIAS, VITALINA  1615 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

A teen who was shot and killed on March 14 was shot five times, according to the autopsy report.   Toriq Quinn Johnson Jr., 19, was killed in the front yard of his father's residence ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Shannon Ketchersid Found Not Guilty Of Assaulting Friend Marcus Keith

A Criminal Court jury found Shannon Frank Ketchersid not guilty of assaulting his longtime friend, Marcus Keith, on April 3, 2015. Ketchersid, in the trial for reckless aggravated assault in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman, said the incident left him "unemployable." He said he has not worked since that night that dramatically changed both their lives. Keith, who was ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR-ZACARIAS, VITALINA  1615 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FAIL TO YIELD FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE --- BARFIELD, WILLIAM SCOTT  HOMELESS ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians - And Response (2)

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Eye Of The Beholder

When I heard several weeks ago that one of the dearest friends in my life had been picked as one of “The Most Beautiful People in Chattanooga,” I was absolutely elated. I called to offer my congratulations and, while she was as humble and lady-like as ever, I didn’t want her head to get too big so I added, “You do know it is in your age group, right?” We’ve laughed about that ... (click for more)

Sports

Meigs Claims Ooltewah Invitational Title Behind Rogers' Two-Hit, 16-Strikeout Effort

For the first three years of the Ooltewah Invitational, the Lady Owls reached the Gold bracket championship game, winning titles in 2014 and 2015. That streak ended Saturday at The Summit. Meigs County’s once-beaten Lady Tigers got a two-hit, 16-strikeout performance from Ashley Rogers and a two-run homer by Jade Meadows in a three-run second inning and defeated Scottsboro ... (click for more)

Crook Outkicks Jenkins To Win 65 Roses 5K Again

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – It was a perfect day for running here on the campus of Lee University Saturday morning for the 15 th annual 65 Roses 5K. Temperatures were cool, skies were just a bit overcast and there was very little wind as runners and walkers gathered for this popular 3.1-mile road race that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Joseph Crook was successful in defending ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors