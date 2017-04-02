Bicyclist Hit By Train At Dalton; Is Airlifted To Erlanger

Sunday, April 2, 2017

A bicyclist was hit by a train in Dalton on Saturday night and was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital.

It happened at the railroad crossing at Thornton Avenue and Tyler Street.

Police said the investigation determined that the bicyclist disregarded the railroad barrier and rode around it as the train was approaching the intersection southbound. The railroad barrier was functioning with both lights and also audio signals. The train was also blowing its horn.

The train hit the bicyclist, who was thrown approximately 10 to 15 feet away from the train tracks and landed in the gravel. His bike landed nearby.

Police have identified the victim, but have not yet released his ID.

Police said they believe that he may be either homeless or moving in between places to stay right now.