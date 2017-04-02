Juvenile Court Administrator Petty Facing Assault Charge After Spat Involving 2 Girlfriends

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Antinio Petty, an administrator at Hamilton County Juvenile Court, is facing assault charges.

Farosha Lafraye Loyde-Lee said the incident arose after another woman told her she was also the girlfriend of Petty and gave details of their alleged relationship.

Petty, 54, of 7602 Dusk View Court, Ooltewah, was charged with domestic assault.

Ms. Loyde-Lee said on Friday she went to the Walmart on Highway 153 to buy tires for her car. She said Petty insisted on meeting her there to purchase the tires.

She said she had received several text messages from an unidentified female "advising that she was also in a relationship with Antinio Petty and wanted to prove it."

Ms. Loyde-Lee said she told the woman she was at Walmart buying tires. She said the woman showed up a short time later "and told her everything about them."

She said Petty began saying that the woman was a liar and said not to listen to her.

Ms. Loyde-Lee said when she started to leave that Petty yanked her by the arm. She said she tried to use her other hand to defend herself.

She said Petty then stated, "I should put a bullet in both of yall's head." He then left.

Ms. Loyde-Lee went to Parkridge Hospital, where she was told she had an arm sprain and the arm was put in a sling.

Petty said Ms. Loyde-Lee became upset at the tire center and started to leave. He said he "gently grabbed her left wrist" and she pulled away. She said he slapped him on the left cheek.