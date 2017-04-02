Bales Says He Plans To Eventually Return As Sessions Judge

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Judge David Bales said he plans to step aside for a medical disability, but he is planning to return to the bench eventually.

He sent this letter to Governor Bill Haslam:

Honorable Bill Haslam

Tennessee State Governor

1st Floor, State Capitol

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

In re: Temporary Disability

Dear Gov.

Haslam

I have served the citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee as one of its five General Sessions Court judges since my appointment on October 24, 2005, by the Hamilton County Commission. I was honored to be selected from among thirteen candidates for this position which resulted from the resignation of Attorney Mike Carter to return to private practice.

In August, 2006, I was also fortunate enough to be elected by the citizens of Hamilton County and was reelected to another eight year term in August, 2014, at which time I was unopposed.

It has been my privilege to preside over thousands of criminal, civil and mental health cases and I strongly feel that I have made a positive difference in the administration of justice in Hamilton County.

On or about August 15, 2016, I noticed a large knot on my right cheek which was diagnosed as merely being a cyst by my internist.

Approximately two weeks later, my wife and I were attending an event where a veteran nurse at our local Erlanger Medical Center noticed my condition and recommended that I seek a second opinion from an Ear, Nose and Throat surgeon, Dr. Jack E. Greer.

I was seen and Dr. Greer performed a biopsy at which time it was discovered that I had cancer.

Dr. Greer was very supportive and immediately developed a series of treatments for my cancer of the right tonsil and right cervical lymph nodes. This treatment consisted of thirty-five radiation treatments at the Rees Skillern Cancer Center by Dr. Eric Ellis and seven chemotherapy treatments at the Tennessee Oncology Center by Dr. Darrell R. Johnson.

By God’s grace and mercy, I was the recipient of countless prayers from court staff, colleagues, Sunday school members and church members. After only thirty-three radiation treatments and only five chemotherapy treatments, Dr. Ellis informed me on or about November 30, 2016, that my prayers had been answered and that I was “cancer free.” Dr. Ellis ordered that I undergo only two additional radiation treatments and only one additional chemotherapy session.



As is common, the side effects resulted not only in the destruction of the cancer cells but of healthy cells as well. I lost approximately fifty-five pounds as a result of not being able to swallow solid foods.

I was determined to return to my judicial duties as soon as possible and I did return on Monday, February 20, 2017. It became clear to me shortly thereafter that I had been pushing too hard and that my return was premature.

After consulting with my doctor, he has advised that I temporarily step aside from my judicial duties effective Friday, March 31, 2017, as I continue my recovery program.

I cannot stress the fact enough that I fully intend to return full time to my judicial duties as a judge of the Hamilton County General Sessions Court as soon as possible.

Accordingly, in accordance with the provisions of T.C.A. §17-2-116(a)(1), I am asking you to appoint and commission a special judge who shall have the same qualifications as myself to attend and hold court for and during my absence on disability.

As soon as I am able, I will notify you of my intent to resume my judicial duties as Division II Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge and continue to serve the citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Sincerely,

David E. Bales

Hamilton County Sessions Court Judge – Division II