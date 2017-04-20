Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ
3216 GLEASON DRIVE APARTMENT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
AVERY, VICKIE IRENE
900 MTN CRK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
AYERS, ANTHONY WADE
2500 NORTH WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BATES, TREVOR ALFRED
4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BEATRIZ, LORENA
4604 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
6092 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BINKLEY, JOSHUA DAVID
1028 N HAVEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BORAN, KASEY
1237 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA
45 SCRUGGS STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BROWN, MONTRELL DEWAYNE
336 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM
47 ROCKY TOP LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID
6404 BRENDA COURT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COX, JESUS ARMONDO
516 LYTLE ST APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT
1907 WILSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
---
EVANS, THOMAS LYNN
6306 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA
3818 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLMAN, ROGER ANTHONY
105 BAXTER ST APT. C RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
---
GARDNER, YOLONDA
4617 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
GILLESPIE, DOMANIC DEONTA
1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
GLADDEN, MARCUS LAMONTE
22 N. LARCHMONT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
GOWING, JASON MCCALL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212976
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARDEMAN, JOSHUA DAVID
9126 PLESANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
965 OSBOURNE ROAD CHICKAMAGUA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HICKMAN, TIFFANY MARIE
4832 TRESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, RAYMOND ALLEN
1142 APPIAN WAY DOTHAN, 36303
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
---
HODGE, LAQUISHA ANN
2000 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
---
HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN
926 SPURLING DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
---
HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HUDSON, BILLY SHANE
4309 NINTH AVE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUEY, NATHANIEL K
7704 DUNE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, NAKIA RENEE
1101 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KIMSEY, FELECIA FAYE
3814 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072065
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
2897 OLD BRITIAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MDMA (ECSTASY)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
MABE, BARBARA ANN
3502 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR CHILD SUP
---
MALONE, KANE JAQUES
7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MASSEY, ALLEN GLEN
1609 EAST RIDGE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN
1226 FRANKLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
---
MCCLURKINS, FERNANDES E
2007 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCGLOCTON, GARY SANWAREN
2304 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MELTON, BRENDON WESLEY
4203 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NEAL, HALEY GRACE
142 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO
1901 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE
936 PINEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PHILLIPS, KYLER TREY
106 ARIZONA DR LASCASSAS, 37085
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PILLOW, JAVARIOUS DEVON
1825 SUNSET AVE COLUMBIA, 38401
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PORTE, OLGA A
1900 PARK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
RAINES, TYLER ALLEN
135 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
---
RANSOM, LARRY CARSON
2163 SHEPHERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
RILEY, SHANDLE MARIE
2327 BLACK OAK RIDGE ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RIZZO, THOMAS
3601 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
ROBLES, JESUS GARCIA
9607 BARBEE RD #24 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RODGERS, SPENCER LEE
1433 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME
710 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGG. ROBBE
---
SHIPLEY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
1110 A THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SMITH, ANGELA DENISE
2419 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SPENCER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS
7377 PRINCESS WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
STANSELL, JEREMY
2255 MEMERIAL BLVD UNIT 11496 MURPHREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE
3207 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
STRICKLAND, RONALD GERMAIN
3923 MARIGOLD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, ROBERT LEE
733 E HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TRUJILLO, GERMAN
4610 SUNFLOWER LN APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, MICHELLE STANLEY
202 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WEBB, ZAAK SCOTT
5524 SUNSET DRIVE RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WHORTON, BRANDON SCOTT
324 ARBOR CIRCLE ROCKMART, 30153
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLERSON, WILLIAM DONAVAN
6316 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, TRENAILE ROCKELL
106 MARGARETTA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
---
WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE
4528 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY, GA)
---
ZUBER, RICARDO CANTRELL
201 EADS ST APT 541 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|AVERY, VICKIE IRENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, TREVOR ALFRED
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BINKLEY, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BORAN, KASEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|BROWN, MONTRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GALLMAN, ROGER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/05/1963
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GARDNER, YOLONDA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/11/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GILLESPIE, DOMANIC DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|GLADDEN, MARCUS LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
|HARDEMAN, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HICKMAN, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, RAYMOND ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HODGE, LAQUISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
|
|HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
|
|HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUEY, NATHANIEL K
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MDMA (ECSTASY)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
|
|MABE, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR CHILD SUP
|
|MALONE, KANE JAQUES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MASSEY, ALLEN GLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
|
|MCGLOCTON, GARY SANWAREN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|NEAL, HALEY GRACE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $1,000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PILLOW, JAVARIOUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PORTE, OLGA A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|RILEY, SHANDLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|ROBLES, JESUS GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RODGERS, SPENCER LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGG. ROBBE
|
|SHIPLEY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|SPENCER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/23/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
|
|STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|TAYLOR, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, MICHELLE STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WEBB, ZAAK SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY, GA)
|