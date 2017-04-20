Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Thursday, April 20, 2017 70.7°F   clear   Clear

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ 
3216 GLEASON DRIVE APARTMENT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
AVERY, VICKIE IRENE 
900 MTN CRK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
AYERS, ANTHONY WADE 
2500 NORTH WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BATES, TREVOR ALFRED 
4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BEATRIZ, LORENA 
4604 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BEELER, KELLY LYNN 
6092 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BINKLEY, JOSHUA DAVID 
1028 N HAVEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BORAN, KASEY 
1237 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA 
45 SCRUGGS STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BROWN, MONTRELL DEWAYNE 
336 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM 
47 ROCKY TOP LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID 
6404 BRENDA COURT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COX, JESUS ARMONDO 
516 LYTLE ST APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT 
1907 WILSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
---
EVANS, THOMAS LYNN 
6306 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA 
3818 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLMAN, ROGER ANTHONY 
105 BAXTER ST APT. C RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
---
GARDNER, YOLONDA 
4617 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
GILLESPIE, DOMANIC DEONTA 
1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
GLADDEN, MARCUS LAMONTE 
22 N. LARCHMONT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
GOWING, JASON MCCALL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212976 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARDEMAN, JOSHUA DAVID 
9126 PLESANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE 
965 OSBOURNE ROAD CHICKAMAGUA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HICKMAN, TIFFANY MARIE 
4832 TRESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, RAYMOND ALLEN 
1142 APPIAN WAY DOTHAN, 36303 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
---
HODGE, LAQUISHA ANN 
2000 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
---
HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN 
926 SPURLING DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
---
HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HUDSON, BILLY SHANE 
4309 NINTH AVE ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUEY, NATHANIEL K 
7704 DUNE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, NAKIA RENEE 
1101 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KIMSEY, FELECIA FAYE 
3814 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072065 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN 
2897 OLD BRITIAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MDMA (ECSTASY)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
MABE, BARBARA ANN 
3502 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR CHILD SUP
---
MALONE, KANE JAQUES 
7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MASSEY, ALLEN GLEN 
1609 EAST RIDGE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN 
1226 FRANKLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
---
MCCLURKINS, FERNANDES E 
2007 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCGLOCTON, GARY SANWAREN 
2304 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MELTON, BRENDON WESLEY 
4203 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NEAL, HALEY GRACE 
142 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO 
1901 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE 
936 PINEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PHILLIPS, KYLER TREY 
106 ARIZONA DR LASCASSAS, 37085 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PILLOW, JAVARIOUS DEVON 
1825 SUNSET AVE COLUMBIA, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PORTE, OLGA A 
1900 PARK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
RAINES, TYLER ALLEN 
135 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
---
RANSOM, LARRY CARSON 
2163 SHEPHERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
RILEY, SHANDLE MARIE 
2327 BLACK OAK RIDGE ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RIZZO, THOMAS 
3601 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
ROBLES, JESUS GARCIA 
9607 BARBEE RD #24 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RODGERS, SPENCER LEE 
1433 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME 
710 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGG. ROBBE
---
SHIPLEY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE 
1110 A THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SMITH, ANGELA DENISE 
2419 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SPENCER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS 
7377 PRINCESS WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
STANSELL, JEREMY 
2255 MEMERIAL BLVD UNIT 11496 MURPHREESBORO, 37129 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE 
3207 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
STRICKLAND, RONALD GERMAIN 
3923 MARIGOLD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, ROBERT LEE 
733 E HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TRUJILLO, GERMAN 
4610 SUNFLOWER LN APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, MICHELLE STANLEY 
202 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WEBB, ZAAK SCOTT 
5524 SUNSET DRIVE RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WHORTON, BRANDON SCOTT 
324 ARBOR CIRCLE ROCKMART, 30153 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLERSON, WILLIAM DONAVAN 
6316 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, TRENAILE ROCKELL 
106 MARGARETTA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
---
WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE 
4528 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY, GA)
---
ZUBER, RICARDO CANTRELL 
201 EADS ST APT 541 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AVERY, VICKIE IRENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BATES, TREVOR ALFRED
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BINKLEY, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BORAN, KASEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
BROWN, MONTRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GALLMAN, ROGER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/05/1963
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
GARDNER, YOLONDA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/11/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
GILLESPIE, DOMANIC DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
GLADDEN, MARCUS LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
HARDEMAN, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKMAN, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, RAYMOND ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
HODGE, LAQUISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HUEY, NATHANIEL K
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MDMA (ECSTASY)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
MABE, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR CHILD SUP
MALONE, KANE JAQUES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MASSEY, ALLEN GLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
MCGLOCTON, GARY SANWAREN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
NEAL, HALEY GRACE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PILLOW, JAVARIOUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PORTE, OLGA A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RILEY, SHANDLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
ROBLES, JESUS GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RODGERS, SPENCER LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGG. ROBBE
SHIPLEY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

SPENCER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/23/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
TAYLOR, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALKER, MICHELLE STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WEBB, ZAAK SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY, GA)


April 20, 2017

