I-24 Emergency Lane Closures In Hamilton County

Thursday, April 20, 2017
Beginning at 10AM Thursday morning, TDOT Operations crews will have a right lane closure on I-24 West between mile markers 178-179 to repair a broken concrete slab.  This area is just past the U.S. 27 interchange in the two-lane section of I-24.
 
Friday, they will be making repairs to a broken concrete slab in Lane two on I-24 East between mile markers 178-179 beginning at 10 a.m.  This is in a four-lane section of I-24. 
 
TDOT Operations will also handle traffic control during the closures.
 The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.

April 20, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 19, 2017

Bradley Commission Votes To Buy American Uniform Property For $2.2 Million For School, STEM Hub


Opinion

I Had Higher Hopes For The New Council

I Had Higher Hopes For The New Council

It was really great to see Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod during her first session.  Not since Councilwoman Deborah Scott have we seen a council member who actually seemed to be paying attention and attempting to do the job of governing.  She pretty much called out the mayor for trying to slide in all of the department appointments.    She very rightly

Roy Exum: I Fear ‘Loss Of Vision’

Roy Exum: I Fear 'Loss Of Vision'

Tecumseth, the great warrior and chief of the Shawnee, once wrote a poem that – the older I become –is now part of my life's compass. It tells us how we should live and how we should die. It begins, "So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart." It also tells us, "…  When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If

Sports

Langner, Hyatt New Volleyball Coaches At East Hamilton

Langner, Hyatt New Volleyball Coaches At East Hamilton

Volleyball at East Hamilton will certainly have an international flavor next season. Bruna Langner, who is from Curitiba, Brazil, has been named the Lady Hurricanes' new head coach and Bojana Hyatt, who hails from Pale Bosnia/Herzegovina, will be a volunteer assistant. Langner and Hyatt played college volleyball together at Lee University and both were all-America standouts

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. "I wasn't necessarily the most talented player to begin with," Fager says. "I remember in the eighth grade I couldn't even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better." On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much


