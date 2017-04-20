Sexton Charged In Lookout Valley Burglary

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Police have charged Kelly Wayne Sexton with a burglary at a home on Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley.

Sexton, 34, of 3201 Van Buren St., is charged with aggravated burglary.

In the incident on Monday, a woman reported that she was moving from the house and had several boxes packed up and ready to move.

She said she left the boxes overnight and they were gone when she came to pick them up. Also missing was a 50" TV.

There were signs of forced entry on the front door.

The woman said a neighbor who lives at the nearby Budget Motel told of her seeing a man walk up the hill to the house and then return pushing a shopping cart filled with boxes.

The motel resident later told police the man was Sexton, who has an extensive criminal record.