Eastbound I-24 Traffic To Be Diverted To Broad Street Thursday Afternoon For Repair Of Broken Concrete Slab

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Due to the forecast of rain on Friday, TDOT officials said it was decided to make repairs on I-24 East in Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon instead of Friday.

 

TDOT operations crews will be making repairs to a broken concrete slab in Lane 2 on I-24 East between mile markers 178-179 beginning at 1 p.

m.  This is in a four-lane section of I-24. 

 

TDOT Operations will also handle traffic control during the closures.  All I 24 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the Broad street exit and then back onto I 24 at approximately the 178.8 mm.  Lane closures will start eastbound at Chattanooga Creek.  The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.


Opinion

I Had Higher Hopes For The New Council

It was really great to see Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod during her first session.  Not since Councilwoman Deborah Scott have we seen a council member who actually seemed to be paying attention and attempting to do the job of governing.  She pretty much called out the mayor for trying to slide in all of the department appointments.    She very rightly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Fear ‘Loss Of Vision’

Tecumseth, the great warrior and chief of the Shawnee, once wrote a poem that – the older I become –is now part of my life’s compass. It tells us how we should live and how we should die. It begins, “So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart.” It also tells us, “…  When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If ... (click for more)

Sports

Langner, Hyatt New Volleyball Coaches At East Hamilton

Volleyball at East Hamilton will certainly have an international flavor next season. Bruna Langner, who is from Curitiba, Brazil, has been named the Lady Hurricanes’ new head coach and Bojana Hyatt, who hails from Pale Bosnia/Herzegovina, will be a volunteer assistant. Langner and Hyatt played college volleyball together at Lee University and both were all-America standouts ... (click for more)

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. “I wasn’t necessarily the most talented player to begin with,” Fager says. “I remember in the eighth grade I couldn’t even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better.” On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much ... (click for more)


