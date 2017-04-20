Eastbound I-24 Traffic To Be Diverted To Broad Street Thursday Afternoon For Repair Of Broken Concrete Slab

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Due to the forecast of rain on Friday, TDOT officials said it was decided to make repairs on I-24 East in Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon instead of Friday.

TDOT operations crews will be making repairs to a broken concrete slab in Lane 2 on I-24 East between mile markers 178-179 beginning at 1 p. m. This is in a four-lane section of I-24.

TDOT Operations will also handle traffic control during the closures. All I 24 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the Broad street exit and then back onto I 24 at approximately the 178.8 mm. Lane closures will start eastbound at Chattanooga Creek. The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.