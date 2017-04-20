 Thursday, April 20, 2017 79.5°F   overcast   Overcast

State House Puts Curbs On Wind Farms Pending Study

The Tennessee House on Thursday voted to put curbs on wind farms pending a study.

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I am glad the Tennessee General Assembly is taking steps to prohibit the construction of some Tennessee wind farms and instead give the state a chance to study the issue. This will give Tennesseans the opportunity to evaluate whether we want our landscape littered with wind turbines that are over two times as tall as the skyboxes at the University of Tennessee football stadium and produce only a small amount of unreliable electricity.”

The legislation that passed the House by a vote of 85-3 would prohibit the construction of any wind farm until July 1, 2018 in counties that don’t have any regulations related to wind farms in place by July 1, 2017, and create a special joint legislative study to evaluate and make recommendations on the siting of wind farms. 


New Traffic Pattern To Be Implemented Thursday Evening At Apison Pike And Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

As part of the Apison Pike widening project, the contractor (Wright Brothers) will implement a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Apison Pike and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road on Thursday, beginning at  8 p.m. , weather permitting.  Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.  Drivers are urged to be alert as this change is made. (click for more)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension For Serving To Minor

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, located at the Embassy Suites hotel near Hamilton Place Mall, has had its beer license suspended for three days for serving beer to an underage customer. Mark Oswald, co-owner of Ruth’s Chris and 12 other restaurants told the board this is the first violation of alcohol sales in his 41 years of experience in the hospitality business. Until now, he believed ... (click for more)

