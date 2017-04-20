State House Puts Curbs On Wind Farms Pending Study

Thursday, April 20, 2017

The Tennessee House on Thursday voted to put curbs on wind farms pending a study.

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I am glad the Tennessee General Assembly is taking steps to prohibit the construction of some Tennessee wind farms and instead give the state a chance to study the issue. This will give Tennesseans the opportunity to evaluate whether we want our landscape littered with wind turbines that are over two times as tall as the skyboxes at the University of Tennessee football stadium and produce only a small amount of unreliable electricity.”

The legislation that passed the House by a vote of 85-3 would prohibit the construction of any wind farm until July 1, 2018 in counties that don’t have any regulations related to wind farms in place by July 1, 2017, and create a special joint legislative study to evaluate and make recommendations on the siting of wind farms.