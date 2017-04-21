Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS
5487 DAYTON BLVD LOT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE
2421 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
ARNOLD, RALPH EDWARD
1774 OLD TULLAHOMA HIGHWAY MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BATES, TESHINA RENEE
1607 S HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37304
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLACKSMITH, HERMAN LEO
908 WILLOW OAK COURT NASHVILLE, 37221
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BRUCE, SUSAN BREWER
513 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRUMMETT, LARRY DEWAYNE
2759 HARRISON PK CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAMPBELL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
2414 BULL STREET SAVANNAH, 31401
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CAMPBELL, WILLIAM LEBRON
5011 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
CARTER, JAMES NELSON
4202 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHAPMAN, LACIE BLAKE
6819 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS SCHEDULE I
POSS SCHEDULE IV
POSS SCHEDULE VI
---
CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN
9317 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER
7535 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVE, ANTONIO MAURICE
3126 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, MATTHEW BRANDON
515 OLD ASCALON RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE
1424 OLD AKER VIEW LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
DURHAM, CHERIE LEWIS
217 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE APT 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
ELLIOTT, MATTHEW SCOTT
225 COUNTY ROAD 804 ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
FOSTER, GARY WAYNE
HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FULCHER, CLAYTON
1437 HAVEN HILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA
4712 TARPIN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
HARRIS, BRIAN DIONTE
3913 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ
119 HOLLY BERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEARD, MARION SELENA
3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113606
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOLSOMBACK, ROBERT LEE
826 STONCREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HUNTER, DESTINY LAQUETTA
1691 CHASE MEADOW CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HURLEY, HUGH BRITT
5828 OLD GEORGETOWN HWY GEORGETOWN,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, DAVID ALLEN
185 DUCKTOWN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, JOSHUA CAIN
110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
JOHNSON, LATONYA MICHELLE
1609 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, DOUGLAS HOWARD
5503 ORLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL
4218 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KERNEA, JOSHUA DANIEL
335 EDWARDS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
VANDALISM DOMESTIC
---
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
5929 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
35 BOWMAN LANE ROCK SPRINGS, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MCDANIEL, KELSEY
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MILLS, MAURICE ANTWON
2441 LEANNE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-DOMESTIC
---
MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN
3047 WESTSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY, AL)
---
MORGAN, JAMES EDWARD
4111 NORTHBRIDGE AVE MEMPHIS, 38118
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
OLSKEY, TRAVIS ROBERT
5448 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
PARIS KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
4009 MARYLYN LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
121 COUNTY RD 183 DECATUR, 373225013
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
REGISTER, ASHLEY MARIE
860 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
---
RIFENBERICK, STEVIE SUE
215 WINDY HILL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
RIZER, CHARLES R
705 W. 46TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
ROBERSON, TRACY ALLEN
1755 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROJO-PORTILLO, ESTEBAN
1905 WATKINS AVENUE NE FORT PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM FORT PAYNE ALABAMA
---
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 373431456
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
---
SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL
14717 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
STOUDEMIRE, FREDRICK LEBRON
2515 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
STRADER, MICHAEL SCOTT
13011 BELLACOOLA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
COERCION OF WITNESS
---
TACKETT, PAIGE MARIE
53 LOWRY LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
THOMPSON, BONITTA ANN
2105 SHARP ST APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 374041419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI
1227 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VICKERY, PATRICK CLAY
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSESSION OF DRUG P
---
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (HOPKINSVILLE, KY)
---
WARE, BRITTANY RENEE
402 DINTEY TRAIL PIONEER, 374061903
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
WASHER, RICHARD PARSONS
1113 LAUREL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT. B3 CHATTANOOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
---
WEAVER, KELVIN CHRISHONE
619 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374112818
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD
1500 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WILLIAMS, ALEX JEROME
5000 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN
13519 HIGH MEADOWS DR SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
WITT, DOROTHY JEAN
16 GALECKI DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
WOODS, GERALD DEWAYNE
7132 SHEPHERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
