Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, April 21, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ARNOLD, RALPH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACKSMITH, HERMAN LEO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/27/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRUCE, SUSAN BREWER
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRUMMETT, LARRY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMPBELL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, JAMES NELSON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPMAN, LACIE BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/04/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS SCHEDULE I
  • POSS SCHEDULE IV
  • POSS SCHEDULE VI
CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT


CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVE, ANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
DURHAM, CHERIE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/23/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
ELLIOTT, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
HARRIS, BRIAN DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLSOMBACK, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUNTER, DESTINY LAQUETTA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HURLEY, HUGH BRITT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/22/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)


JONES, DOUGLAS HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
MCDANIEL, KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY, AL)
MORGAN, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
OLSKEY, TRAVIS ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/31/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
REGISTER, ASHLEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
RIFENBERICK, STEVIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RIZER, CHARLES R
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
ROBERSON, TRACY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/01/1972
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
STOUDEMIRE, FREDRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
STRADER, MICHAEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
TACKETT, PAIGE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
THOMPSON, BONITTA ANN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VICKERY, PATRICK CLAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSESSION OF DRUG P
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (HOPKINSVILLE, KY)
WARE, BRITTANY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
WASHER, RICHARD PARSONS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
WEAVER, KELVIN CHRISHONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
WITT, DOROTHY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WOODS, GERALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/01/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER


