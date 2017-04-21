Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, April 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

5487 DAYTON BLVD LOT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE

2421 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

ARNOLD, RALPH EDWARD

1774 OLD TULLAHOMA HIGHWAY MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BATES, TESHINA RENEE

1607 S HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON

2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37304

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLACKSMITH, HERMAN LEO

908 WILLOW OAK COURT NASHVILLE, 37221

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BRUCE, SUSAN BREWER

513 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BRUMMETT, LARRY DEWAYNE

2759 HARRISON PK CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAMPBELL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

2414 BULL STREET SAVANNAH, 31401

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CAMPBELL, WILLIAM LEBRON

5011 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

CARTER, JAMES NELSON

4202 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHAPMAN, LACIE BLAKE

6819 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS SCHEDULE I

POSS SCHEDULE IV

POSS SCHEDULE VI

---

CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN

9317 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER

7535 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVE, ANTONIO MAURICE

3126 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, MATTHEW BRANDON

515 OLD ASCALON RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE

1424 OLD AKER VIEW LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)

---

DURHAM, CHERIE LEWIS

217 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE APT 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

ELLIOTT, MATTHEW SCOTT

225 COUNTY ROAD 804 ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---FOSTER, GARY WAYNEHOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FULCHER, CLAYTON1437 HAVEN HILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA4712 TARPIN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---HARRIS, BRIAN DIONTE3913 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ119 HOLLY BERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEARD, MARION SELENA3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113606Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HOLSOMBACK, ROBERT LEE826 STONCREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HUNTER, DESTINY LAQUETTA1691 CHASE MEADOW CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HURLEY, HUGH BRITT5828 OLD GEORGETOWN HWY GEORGETOWN,Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, DAVID ALLEN185 DUCKTOWN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JOHNSON, JOSHUA CAIN110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000SPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---JOHNSON, LATONYA MICHELLE1609 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JONES, DOUGLAS HOWARD5503 ORLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL4218 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KERNEA, JOSHUA DANIEL335 EDWARDS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVANDALISM DOMESTIC---KING, CHRISTINA RENEE5929 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE35 BOWMAN LANE ROCK SPRINGS, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MCDANIEL, KELSEY5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLS, MAURICE ANTWON2441 LEANNE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-DOMESTIC---MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN3047 WESTSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY, AL)---MORGAN, JAMES EDWARD4111 NORTHBRIDGE AVE MEMPHIS, 38118Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---OLSKEY, TRAVIS ROBERT5448 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---PARIS KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE4009 MARYLYN LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PIPER, RALPH BRUCE121 COUNTY RD 183 DECATUR, 373225013Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---REGISTER, ASHLEY MARIE860 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)---RIFENBERICK, STEVIE SUE215 WINDY HILL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---RIZER, CHARLES R705 W. 46TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---ROBERSON, TRACY ALLEN1755 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROJO-PORTILLO, ESTEBAN1905 WATKINS AVENUE NE FORT PAYNE, 35967Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM FORT PAYNE ALABAMA---SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 373431456Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE---SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL14717 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---STOUDEMIRE, FREDRICK LEBRON2515 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---STRADER, MICHAEL SCOTT13011 BELLACOOLA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCOERCION OF WITNESS---TACKETT, PAIGE MARIE53 LOWRY LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---THOMPSON, BONITTA ANN2105 SHARP ST APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 374041419Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS---TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI1227 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---VICKERY, PATRICK CLAYHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSESSION OF DRUG P---WALKER, DERRICK KEITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (HOPKINSVILLE, KY)---WARE, BRITTANY RENEE402 DINTEY TRAIL PIONEER, 374061903Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---WASHER, RICHARD PARSONS1113 LAUREL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT. B3 CHATTANOOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS---WEAVER, KELVIN CHRISHONE619 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374112818Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERY---WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD1500 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---WILLIAMS, ALEX JEROME5000 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN13519 HIGH MEADOWS DR SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---WITT, DOROTHY JEAN16 GALECKI DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---WOODS, GERALD DEWAYNE7132 SHEPHERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolVIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER

